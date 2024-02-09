Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi makes first statement since Pat Mahomes Sr.'s DWI arrest

Patrick Mahomes' family has seen their fair share of scandals in the last 20 months, but the timing of the latest one could not have come at a worse time. Mahomes' father was charged with a DWI in the shadow of the Super Bowl, a distraction at a crucial moment.

Speaking about the incident for the first time, Randi Mahomes said they were dealing with the incident by "sticking together as a family," per the Daily Mail.

The DWI was "at least" Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s fourth," per the report. He was held with a $10,000 bond but ended up spending Saturday night in jail before getting released on Sunday.

Mahomes Sr. will be allowed to travel to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada, but will be required to be sober with no liquor allowed during his time at the venue. With so many cameras likely to be pointed at Randi Mahomes and her husband, it will be easy for police to keep an eye on him.

What did Patrick Mahomes say about his father's arrest?

Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl LVIII - Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is focusing on the biggest game of his career on Sunday, but his father potentially fighting for his freedom prompted him to redirect his attention.

Per Page Six, Mahomes was asked about the arrest this week in Las Vegas. Here was his response:

“He’s doing good. I don’t really want to get into it too much but he’s doing good for whatever the situation is. It’s a family matter so I will just keep it to the family. That’s all I really have to say at this point.”

Predictably, the quarterback was mum on the issue aside from the typical attempt to keep things positively ambiguous. The quarterback has just two days until he takes the field for the last time this season in his first game since getting the most complementary comparisons of his career.

After defeating Lamar Jackson, analysts began comparing the quarterback to Tom Brady, with many declaring they'd prefer Mahomes over No. 12. Some even have gone as far as comparing him to Michael Jordan and Wayne Gretzky.

The Super Bowl can be watched on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, February 11 at 6:30 p.m. PST.