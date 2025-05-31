Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi reveals how struggles as 'single mom' during QB's pre-NFL days inspired her recent career milestone

On Thursday, Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi announced the launch of Sports Parent Academy to help moms of athletes. Randi shared an Instagram post with a note, sharing an elaborate reason for starting her latest initiative.

Randi reflected on her time as a single mom, when she worked two jobs before Patrick got drafted into the NFL.

"When Patrick was being recruited, I was working two jobs and trying to figure it all out as a single mom," Randi said on Friday. "I didn’t always know what to do and that’s why I made this. It’s everything I’ve learned and wish I knew to help you show up for your athlete, no matter their age,"

Randi mentioned on Thursday that using the academy as a medium to share her experiences as a mother of a star athlete like Patrick, will help other mothers take care of their athlete kids.

"Inside, I’ll walk with you through every stage of your child’s athletic journey, what to focus on, what to tune out, and how to show up for them in the best way possible," Randi said. "This is everything I’ve learned, from experience and from the professionals I’ve worked with. I hope it helps guide your family like it’s helped guide mine."

Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi recapped 'beautiful night' at QB's charity

On May 15, Patrick Mahomes' family attended his foundation's charity gala. Her mother Randi was also present, and shared her beautiful moments from the event on her Instagram. The post featured pictures of Randi with her sons Patrick and Jackson, along with her daughter Mia's snaps with Travis Kelce.

"A beautiful night supporting @PatrickMahomes and the incredible work of @15andMahomies alongside family! Grateful to witness the impact this foundation is making in the lives of so many deserving kids," Randi wrote on May 18.

Patrick recently gifted Randi a $825,000 home in Kansas City, and she shared a glimpse with her fans on her social media.

