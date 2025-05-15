Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi shares first glimpse of her new $825,000 home gifted by Chiefs QB

Reports from Realtor.com in March confirmed that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had purchased a new $825,000 home for his mother, Randi Mahomes. This was before she listed the quarterback’s childhood home for $285K in April.
On Wednesday, Randi offered her first look at the new home via Instagram Stories. In a short video, she stood in her game room and said:
"You guys, I’m super grateful and very excited and overwhelmed a little bit. Patrick got me this new house and welcome to my game room.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The clip revealed a wall portrait of Kobe Bryant, a mounted TV, and a PlayStation setup. She urged fans for some tips about what she can add to the game room.
"Showing you a little bit of the new house,” Randi captioned her Instagram story.
In a follow-up IG Story, she posted a video of herself working on a puzzle, writing:
“Puzzle time finally.”
Having retired from event planning last June and moved into her new home in March, Randi later expressed gratitude in an Instagram post, thanking her children and grandchildren for their support.
“Home is where the heart is—and my heart is full! Beyond grateful for my amazing family @patrickmahomes @brittanylynne @jacksonmahomes and my grandbabies for this incredible blessing," she captioned the post.
In February, Patrick Mahomes’ mother offered a broader look at her living space during a tour on the “Got It from My Momma” podcast. She showcased several personal items connected to her son’s football career, including a framed black jersey from 2017 and a magazine cover photo from his Texas Tech days.
Patrick Mahomes’ mother Randi shared heartfelt Mother’s Day moments
Patrick Mahomes was officially inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. He attended the ceremony with his wife, Brittany, and his mother. Later, Randi shared a tribute to Brittany on Instagram, posting a photo of herself holding granddaughter Sterling Skye, while Brittany held their son, Bronze.
“Happy Mother’s Day to @brittanylynne. The most loving, hands-on and amazing mama. These sweet babies are so blessed to have you,” she captioned.
Patrick’s younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, also posted a Mother’s Day message. He shared a photo with Randi, writing:
“Happy Mother's Day! I love you so much!!”
The Mahomes family was active both publicly and personally during the celebration.
Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.