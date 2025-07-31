Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi shares real-life challenges of raising Mia and being a sports parent

Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi, learned a lot raising the three-time Super Bowl winner and two-time NFL MVP. Randi Mahomes recently shared insight into her current feelings towards her daughter Mia's next chapter in life.In a post on Instagram, Randi shared that she has thought a lot about her daughter Mia as she enters high school this upcoming school year. She said that she has put an emphasis on ensuring her daughter knows that she is strong and how to stick up for herself, whether in the classroom or while playing sports.Randi Mahomes captioned her Instagram post:&quot;My girl Mia’s about to start high school and I’ve just been thinking a lot about the kind of woman I want her to grow into. I want her to be strong and resilient but I also want her to know she doesn’t have to stick around in situations that are unhealthy either.&quot;Loved chatting with my friend Stefanie about our kids in sports and how we’re raising them up in this world. Us sports moms have to stick together ❤️.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRandi Mahomes also discussed the toxic culture that surrounds female athletes and ensuring Mia has a healthy relationship with the sport as well as with other athletes.Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi hosted &quot;Grandi Camp&quot; with grandkidsQuarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs reported to training camp last week as they look for redemption after losing Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles in February.As Patrick Mahomes is busy with training camp, Randi Mahomes hosted &quot;Grandi Camp&quot; with his children. In a post on Instagram last week, she shared a photo of herself spending time with Sterling and Bronze, which included taking them shopping. She captioned the post:&quot;My heart is full. Grandi Camp 2025!! ❤️ Grandi loves you Sterling, Bronze and Golden. There’s nothing better than spending time with them. Covering these sweet babies in all the prayer and love. Prov. 3:5-6&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRandi Mahomes shared that her heart was full after spending quality time with her grandchildren. Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes have three children: daughter Sterling (4), son Bronze (2) and daughter Golden (6 months).