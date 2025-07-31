  • home icon
  Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi shares real-life challenges of raising Mia and being a sports parent

Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi shares real-life challenges of raising Mia and being a sports parent

By Bethany Cohen
Published Jul 31, 2025 16:25 GMT
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi is sharing her hopes for daughter Mia as she gets older.- Source: Getty

Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi, learned a lot raising the three-time Super Bowl winner and two-time NFL MVP. Randi Mahomes recently shared insight into her current feelings towards her daughter Mia's next chapter in life.

In a post on Instagram, Randi shared that she has thought a lot about her daughter Mia as she enters high school this upcoming school year. She said that she has put an emphasis on ensuring her daughter knows that she is strong and how to stick up for herself, whether in the classroom or while playing sports.

Randi Mahomes captioned her Instagram post:

"My girl Mia’s about to start high school and I’ve just been thinking a lot about the kind of woman I want her to grow into. I want her to be strong and resilient but I also want her to know she doesn’t have to stick around in situations that are unhealthy either.
"Loved chatting with my friend Stefanie about our kids in sports and how we’re raising them up in this world. Us sports moms have to stick together ❤️."
Randi Mahomes also discussed the toxic culture that surrounds female athletes and ensuring Mia has a healthy relationship with the sport as well as with other athletes.

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi hosted "Grandi Camp" with grandkids

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs reported to training camp last week as they look for redemption after losing Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

As Patrick Mahomes is busy with training camp, Randi Mahomes hosted "Grandi Camp" with his children. In a post on Instagram last week, she shared a photo of herself spending time with Sterling and Bronze, which included taking them shopping. She captioned the post:

"My heart is full. Grandi Camp 2025!! ❤️ Grandi loves you Sterling, Bronze and Golden. There’s nothing better than spending time with them. Covering these sweet babies in all the prayer and love. Prov. 3:5-6"
Randi Mahomes shared that her heart was full after spending quality time with her grandchildren. Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes have three children: daughter Sterling (4), son Bronze (2) and daughter Golden (6 months).

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by John Maxwell
