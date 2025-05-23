Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi takes on new role, launching Sports Parent Academy after Chiefs QB's success

Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi, is launching a new venture that will help other parents whose children are young athletes. Randi Mahomes will officially launch the "Sports Parent Academy" that will be a beneficial guide to help parents navigate the worth of youth athletics.

In a post on Instagram on Thursday, Randi Mahomes shared the time and energy she has devoted to her new initiative. She said that as she was navigating the role as a sports parent she learned so much that was beneficial to not only her children but also her. She encouraged others who haven't signed up ahead of next week's launch to sign up now.

She wrote:

"I’ve poured my heart into this because I’ve lived it. Being a sports parent is one of the most rewarding and challenging roles you can have. 💛The Sports Parent Academy launches in just ONE WEEK and I couldn’t be more excited to finally share this with you!!

"It’s everything I wish I had when I was starting out. If you’ve been on the fence, this is your sign to sign up and get ready to jump on the Sports Parent journey with me."

Randi Mahomes' Sports Parent Academy will be an online tutorial that will guide parents through every step of the child's athletic journey.

Being the mother of three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes has allowed Randi Mahomes to learn a few things on how to navigate the transition from youth athletics to the collegiate level and then the professional level as well.

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi shared family moments during charity gala

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, hosted their annual "15 and the Mahomies Foundation" Vegas Golf Classic Gala. Randi Mahomes, along with son Jackson and daughter Mia, were in attendance to show support for the cause.

In a post on Instagram, Randi Mahomes shared a glimpse of the gala and a family photo alongside her three children and daughter-in-law Brittany Mahomes. She captioned the post:

"A beautiful night supporting @PatrickMahomes and the incredible work of @15andMahomies alongside family! Grateful to witness the impact this foundation is making in the lives of so many deserving kids.❤️"

Patrick Mahomes' "15 and the Mahomies Foundation" gives back to youth and helps them achieve their dreams whether it's in sports or in the classroom.

