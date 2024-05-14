Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi spills on Chiefs QB’s dynamic with Jackson Mahomes

As the current best quarterback in the NFL and a two-time Super Bowl champion, Patrick Mahomes' personal life is a natural point of attraction for fans. With Jackson Mahomes as one of the most controversial figures in the league and his dad a former professional athlete, the Mahomes family gets a lot of attention.

With the offseason reaching its peak and not much NFL content to talk about, a recent interview made by San Antonio's KENS 5 with Randy Mahomes, the quarterback's mom, gave fans a little glimpse of how he was as a son before he became one of the most gifted quarterbacks in the history of the league:

Randi: e's been, like, the man of the house, because I was single mom. He's like a father figure to his brother and his sister.

Question: "Quarterback at the home too?"

Randi: Yeah, actually. I mean, he learned good, and I think his patience and everything has paid off, for sure.

Why do so many fans displeasure the family of Patrick Mahomes?

While Patrick Mahomes remains one of the NFL's most in-form quarterbacks, his wife, Brittany, took a step down from social media in 2022 after constantly being in the news over her posts. Mrs. Mahomes drew opposition from fans following some of her takes on her husband's performances and the criticisms he received throughout the season.

She even threw champagne at opposing fans in the cold when the Kansas City Chiefs won a thrilling playoff contest against the Buffalo Bills during the 2021 season.

The massive backlash then led to Brittany and Patrick's brother, Jackson, leaving social media for a while, as they were receiving a huge dose of criticism almost daily for their posts - and Jackson's TikTok also played a part in this. Obviously, Jackson's legal troubles are another big problem.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany have two kids: Sterling, a two-year-old daughter, and a son, Bronze, born right before the 2023 season. Bronze is already a champion, so you can imagine how it will feel to the quarterback to explain to his son how he won a ring right after he was born.