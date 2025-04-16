  • home icon
  • Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi turns entrepreneur using Chiefs QB's NFL legacy

Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi Mahomes, has ventured into the world of entrepreneurship with the announcement of “Sports Parent Academy,” an online platform designed to support sports parents through their children’s athletic journeys. The reveal came on Wednesday through an Instagram reel, where Randi shared her excitement about the launch.

The caption accompanying the post read:

“After months of praying, planning, and putting my heart into this... Sports Parent Academy is coming to life. Shoutout to the team and our guests for making this happen!”

She also expressed gratitude toward the team and guests who contributed to the project, and invited her followers to comment on "Sports Parent" for early updates. She further described the initiative as a comprehensive online course aimed at helping sports parents navigate their roles with confidence and clarity.

Earlier teasers on her Instagram hinted at the project’s focus. On Tuesday, she shared a post in which she wore a white high-neck top, orange blazer, and black formal pants, teasing the upcoming announcement with the caption,

“My secret project is almost out! Can you guess what’s coming? I’m announcing it soon but I want to hear your guesses!”

She had previously posted similar content in March, revealing that she’d filmed for the project with parenting coach Kirsten Jones and psychologist Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo.

The official launch of “Sports Parent Academy” is anticipated soon, as Randi Mahomes prepares to share her insights gained over the years as a sports parent.

Patrick Mahomes and family hit Disney World for offseason fun

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, visited Walt Disney World in Florida, accompanied by their children Sterling, 4, and Bronze, 2. Brittany shared highlights from the trip on Wednesday via Instagram, describing it as “the best trip with our besties.”

The photos featured Sterling and friends meeting Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Cinderella, and the Frozen cast. The children wore coordinated outfits throughout the visit. Brittany also included candid moments from the vacation, showing the practical aspects of traveling with young children, such as group photo challenges and downtime at the hotel.

Patrick Mahomes and his family also visited Animal Kingdom, where they participated in a safari. Brittany spent individual time kayaking with Sterling.

