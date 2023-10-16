Patrick Mahomes' mother jokes about "finally" meeting Taylor Swift after posing with pop star's wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Apparently, even Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi Mahomes is in on the viral Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce discourse.

With Randi Mahomes being a common fixture at the Kansas City Chiefs games, it's natural to expect a crossover between the Mahomes family and Swift. However, Mahomes' mother started her week with a joke about posing with the Love Story star.

As per Randi's Instagram story, people seemed to have been asking for her photo with TS. While it is unclear whether Randi has actually met Taylor, she did pose with the singer's wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

Image Credit: Randi Mahomes' official IG (@randimahomes)

Smiling in the photo, Randi wrote:

"Finally. Since everyone keeps asking!!".

Having said that, Swift has been seen cozying up to Randi's daughter-in-law, Brittany Mahomes. The two have been hanging out at games and parties, seemingly keeping in touch after Swift's first game at the Arrowhead Stadium.

With Patrick Mahomes and Brittany sharing a close bond with Travis Kelce, the interaction between the two is ideal. In an earlier report, US Weekly also spoke about Brittany Mahomes being thrilled about her budding friendship with TS. As per the report, a source said:

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time.”

Brittany was also seen enjoying dinner with Swift and her friends, Blake Lively and Sophie Turner. Apparently, the two did shots at a party together and promised to keep in touch as the season progressed.

Apart from Brittany, Patrick Mahomes has also confirmed having met the Blank Space singer.

Patrick Mahomes confirmed meeting Taylor Swift after the Chiefs game

Apparently, even the Chiefs QB has spent some time with the pop star. While speaking to KSHB41 news in Kansas City, Mahomes admitted that he met TS. However, Mahomes was intent on maintaining their privacy.

"Yeah I met her. She's really cool. Good people. But like Trav said, Imma let them have their privacy and just keep it moving."

With the 2023 NFL season only picking up, one can expect more game appearances by Taylor Swift.

As of now, Brittany and Taylor Swift seem to be keeping in touch, watching the games together from their VIP suites at stadiums.