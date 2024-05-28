Patrick Mahomes’ mother Randi claims she was left with no money after marrying and divorcing Mahomes Sr.

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi Mahomes was married to Pat Mahomes, a former MLB player. The two parted ways in 2006, and the divorce allegedly came with serious financial struggles for Randi Mahomes. Randi recently shared her financial struggles post divorce to a former MLB star.

The revelation came when Randi Mahomes shared her reaction to Harrison Butker's latest statement on his controversial commencement speech. In his speech, Butker made remarks on women and how being a homemaker was "most important" for them.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Randi Mahomes tweeted "Amen," reacting to Harrison Butker's statement about how people responded to his commencement speech. In reaction to Randi's post, a Twitter user said:

"You literally married a pro athlete...you walked into money. Stay quiet"

Randi replied:

"And was left with none."

Expand Tweet

Randi Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes Sr. were married for more than two decades before they ended their marriage in 2006. Later, on her website, Randi Mahomes revealed how she faced hardships, leading to a divorce:

"Married life with a professional baseball player is a hard life and took a toll on their relationship, which led to divorce. True to Randi's optimistic spirit, the two are friendly to this day."

When Randi met Patrick Mahomes' father, she had no idea he was an MLB player

On her website, Randi Mahomes detailed how she met her ex-husband, Pat Mahomes Sr.. The two crossed each other's paths after high school, and it didn't take them long to come together and start a family. However, the last thing that Randi knew was Pat being an MLB star. Talking about the same, she wrote on her website:

"Married life with a professional baseball player is a hard life and took a toll on their relationship, which led to divorce. True to Randi's optimistic spirit, the two are friendly to this day."

Within a few years of their marriage, Randi and Pat became parents to Patrick Mahomes in 1995. Apart from Patrick Mahomes, the two have a younger son, Jackson Mahomes, who was born on May 15, 2000.

From an early age, Patrick Mahomes was excellent at sports. Not just football, but his interests aligned with basketball and baseball as well. Interestingly, his father didn't want him to continue playing football and shift his focus to baseball or basketball.

"I just thought we were wasting time when he could have been working on the sports he would go to college for, baseball and basketball. Plus, I didn't want him to get hurt," Pat explained during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

However, Pat is nothing but happy about the success his son has achieved in the NFL. In fact, the former MLB player believes that Patrick's experience playing baseball and basketball have helped him become a better quarterback.