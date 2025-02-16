Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi enjoys family time as NFL offseason picks up

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi is spending quality time with her family. Just days after announcing her father, Randy Martin passed away, Randi Mahomes shared a photo on Saturday evening of herself sitting with her younger son, Jackson Mahomes.

Ad

Randi shared in her caption that she was enjoying time with her family.

"Family time"- Randi Mahomes wrote on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Randi Mahomes and son Jackson Mahomes. (Photo shared via Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In another post on her Instagram Story, Randi Mahomes re-shared a post from Jackson Mahomes which showed a fun childhood moment so the mother-son duo may have been reminiscing together.

Ad

Trending

It has been a rough week for Patrick Mahomes' family. Aside from their personal loss, the Kansas City Chiefs lost their bid for a three-peat in a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi shares tribute to her father

On Friday, Randi Mahomes shared a heartfelt post on Instagram sharing news that her father, Randy Martin, had passed away. She described the moment of holding his hand and that although she was upset, she knew he would be in a better place and that he was no longer suffering.

Ad

In the Instagram post, she included photos of her father, Randy with her along with all three of her children, Patrick, Jackson and Mia.

"Hard to find the words of holding my fathers hand as he goes to Heaven. I know he’s in a better place. I love you daddy. Well done, good and faithful servant! Matthew 25:23."

Ad

Just a week earlier, Randi Mahomes told PEOPLE magazine that her father was sick and had entered hospice in January 2025. She said that he was aware that his grandson Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were playing in the Super Bowl. She also shared that she believed he was holding on long enough to watch his grandson play in the big game.

Throughout the 2024 NFL season, Randi Mahomes shared that she was splitting her time between cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs and back home in Texas supporting her father.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.