Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi makes rallying cry to Chiefs Kingdom for 2023 Man of Year votes 

When Patrick Mahomes is not "blessing" opposing defenses with touchdowns, he's blessing communities with gifts. As Christmas nears, the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is third in voting for the Walter Payton Man of the Year, which acknowledges charitable efforts.

Patrick's mother, Randi, recently vouched her support of him, imploring others to do the same as well in an X/Twittter post on Wednesday morning:

Voting will continue until Jan. 8, the day after the regular season ends. The winner will be revealed at the Night of Honors a month later.

Patrick Mahomes continues to support Kadarius Toney, fellow wide receivers despite mistakes

It's safe to say that the Kansas City Chiefs have proven themselves to be less than elite in 2023.

While Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have continued to be prolific, the same cannot be said for the wide receivers. In the first game of the season against the Detroit Lions, dropped passes by the likes of Kadarius Toney doomed them.

In their Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles last month, Marquez Valdes-Scantling dropped what would have been a lead-changing touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Against the Buffalo Bills, Toney was at it again, standing offside before what would have been another lead-changing touchdown.

His struggles continued in their win against the New England Patriots, where he tipped the ball towards linebacker Jahlani Tavai. Thankfully, the Chiefs wre comfortably ahead by that point, but FOX's cameras still caught their quarterback sulking:

On Wednesday, on 610 Sports Radio, Mahomes would continue to refuse to blame his pass-catcher:

"You keep believing in him, man."

Moreover, he pointed towards his individual struggles as a key reason for his team' current situation:

"Mistakes happen. I'm not always perfect. I have a lot of interceptions this year, and I think it's something where you just got to keep believing because I know the guys believe in me, and I keep firing.'

Patrick Mahomes also believes that his WR corps will eventually regain their form when the postseason arrives:

"You see the work ethic. You see how hard the guys are working during the week. You know at some point that's going to translate in a big way, a big game that we can go out there and hopefully at the end of the year have another championship. It's going to take every day going to work and putting in the time.'

The Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas. The game will air on CBS beginning at 1 p.m. ET.