Patrick Mahomes' success has impacted his entire family. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has won three Super Bowls for the team, gearing up for a possible three-peat in 2024.

However, according to Mahomes' mother, Randi Mahomes, his success in the field has also caused some damage to their personal lives. On 'The Mom Game Podcast,' Randi spoke about the immense hate, elaborating on her online experience.

"After we won the Super Bowl a couple years ago I kind of went back and I was just looking through social media trying to fall asleep. And I would look and someone would give me so much hate to me and to my children all three of them and I'm like I would look at their social media and I would be like this is a beautiful All-American family. Why would this mom or dad reach out to say this?" Randi said. [43:50]

She spoke of the positives, explaining how people who meet her other children (Jackson and Mia) love them a lot. Randi added that others put Patrick Mahomes on a pedestal while trying to tear 'everything else down.'

"I don't wish it on even my worst enemy. I have said I don't wish it on anyone because as a mother you don't want to read or see things about your children especially when you know it's not true."

Randi Mahomes hints that Patrick Mahomes might not play as long as Tom Brady

In the same podcast, Randi Mahomes spoke about her son possibly retiring early. According to Randi, the QB — who has played for seven seasons — might take a step back if it concerns his family.

“I hear him, you know, make comments like, 'If the game takes away from my kids, I might not play as long as Tom Brady' and I'm like I'm so proud of him for that," she said. [24:32]

Of course, Randi was proud of her son's remark.

Mahomes also talked about this in an interview with Time Magazine in April. Apparently, he'll know when it's time to stop prioritizing his children.

Randi Mahomes frequently shows up to Chiefs games in support of her son, along with Brittany Mahomes and Jackson at Arrowhead Stadium.

