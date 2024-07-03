  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi opens up on receiving hate for Chiefs QB's success: "Don't wish it on even my worst enemy"

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi opens up on receiving hate for Chiefs QB's success: "Don't wish it on even my worst enemy"

By Devika Pawar
Modified Jul 03, 2024 20:05 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade
Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi opens up on receiving hate for Chiefs QB's success (Image Credits: IMAGN)

Patrick Mahomes' success has impacted his entire family. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has won three Super Bowls for the team, gearing up for a possible three-peat in 2024.

However, according to Mahomes' mother, Randi Mahomes, his success in the field has also caused some damage to their personal lives. On 'The Mom Game Podcast,' Randi spoke about the immense hate, elaborating on her online experience.

"After we won the Super Bowl a couple years ago I kind of went back and I was just looking through social media trying to fall asleep. And I would look and someone would give me so much hate to me and to my children all three of them and I'm like I would look at their social media and I would be like this is a beautiful All-American family. Why would this mom or dad reach out to say this?" Randi said. [43:50]
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover

She spoke of the positives, explaining how people who meet her other children (Jackson and Mia) love them a lot. Randi added that others put Patrick Mahomes on a pedestal while trying to tear 'everything else down.'

"I don't wish it on even my worst enemy. I have said I don't wish it on anyone because as a mother you don't want to read or see things about your children especially when you know it's not true."

Randi Mahomes hints that Patrick Mahomes might not play as long as Tom Brady

In the same podcast, Randi Mahomes spoke about her son possibly retiring early. According to Randi, the QB — who has played for seven seasons — might take a step back if it concerns his family.

“I hear him, you know, make comments like, 'If the game takes away from my kids, I might not play as long as Tom Brady' and I'm like I'm so proud of him for that," she said. [24:32]

Of course, Randi was proud of her son's remark.

Mahomes also talked about this in an interview with Time Magazine in April. Apparently, he'll know when it's time to stop prioritizing his children.

Randi Mahomes frequently shows up to Chiefs games in support of her son, along with Brittany Mahomes and Jackson at Arrowhead Stadium.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी