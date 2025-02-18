Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi pens 4-word goodbye after her father's death

By Andre Castillo
Modified Feb 18, 2025 04:28 GMT
Randi Mahomes lost her father some days ago
Randi Mahomes (left) lost her father some days ago.

Patrick Mahomes's mother Randi was just days removed from seeing the Kansas City Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX in a demoralizing manner when she suffered another loss: that of her father. She has emerged from her mourning to offer her final words.

Last Friday, Larry "Randy" Martin died at the age of 78. He had been under hospice care since Jan. 24 and had already been admitted to hospital once before - in September 2024 - at the beginning of the season.

On Monday, shortly after the funeral service, Randi took to Instagram stories to post an image of herself and Martin together with the following caption:

"Rest in Heaven Daddy"

Randi Mahomes mourns her father's death
Randi Mahomes mourns her father's death
Randi's friend, Teresa Jane, also reacted to Martin's death:

Patrick Mahomes' grandfather Randy Martin had been "hanging on" to watch Super Bowl LIX

What makes this story sadder is that Larry Martin had been wanting to see his grandson Patrick Mahomes play in the Super Bowl. During the NFL Honors ceremony held on the Thursday of game week, Randi Mahomes told PEOPLE that Larry had been desperately wanting to do so.

She had been keeping in touch with Patrick about his grandfather's health during the buildup to the game, using texts so as not to "bug him" while he was out practising. One message said:

"He's watching, and he's excited."

Martin would have some bad days when he couldn't remember things, but one that he did was the date of the Super Bowl. Randi said:

"I know that it has meant a lot to him. And I think he's hanging on because he wants to see his grandson do an amazing thing or just let him play. I mean, he must be such a proud grandpa, so proud. And my mom was very proud and his other grandparents (were too)."

The Kansas City Chiefs got routed 42-20 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes was sacked six times, the last causing a lost fumble, and intercepted twice, one being returned for a touchdown by Cooper DeJean. His three passing touchdowns came after the Eagles had withdrawn most of their starters.

