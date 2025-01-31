Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi "takes a walk down memory lane" at QB's childhood ballpark

Patrick Mahomes might have been a baseball star in an alternate world. The son of former pitcher Pat, he played the sport in his youth and was even briefly considered a top prospect for the MLB Draft before deciding to focus on football when he committed to Texas Tech.

That was a memory Patrick's mother Randi sought to relive on Wednesday when she posted a video on Instagram of her visit to Golden Rose Park, a baseball field in Tyler, Texas.

"Taking a walk down memory lane at Golden Road Park. 🥎 This is where Patrick used to play baseball as a kid, and so many great memories were made here. It’s amazing to see how far he’s come, but it all started with little moments like these. ❤️ #ProudMom" she captioned the post.

Patrick Mahomes currently maintains a link to baseball via an ownership stake in the Kansas City Royals. He and his wife Brittany also have significant roles in the city's two soccer teams: MLS's Sporting Kansas City and the NWSL's Kansas City Current.

What being a sports parent feels like according to Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi shared answers to questions about what it's like to raise an athlete in an Instagram video on Tuesday. The first question was about the most challenging part of raising an athlete.

"It's a takeover! Between driving a far distance to these tournaments that last all day, all night, it seems like, to taking little naps in my car in between games, letting the kids play but taking naps, other parents helping out. So there's a lot of teamwork that goes into it," she said.

"It takes over your life, and so I just learned to enjoy [it]. And I look back now, and I'm like, 'I miss that.' I would do anything to go back to those every weekend of the month tournaments, because now I look back, and it was a really special time in my life."

She also offered advice to other parents whose children are having the same experiences.

"I would definitely tell them to take a breath and enjoy the moments, because in a blink of an eye, they're grown," Randi said.

Mahomes' Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles next week at Super Bowl LIX. The game kicks off at 6:30 PM ET on Fox.

