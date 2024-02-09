Patrick Mahomes’ mother Randi talks about getting death threats, facing "strange” stalkers during Chiefs’ Super Bowl runs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will make his fourth Super Bowl appearance when he takes on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

The lead-up to the Super Bowl can be stressful for any player. However, some of their families and friends have had weird experiences till before the Super Bowl. Mahomes' mother, Randi, recently joined the Got It From My Momma podcast hosted by Jennifer Vickery Smith. There, she opened up to the host about facing death threats and scary, strange stalkers leading up to the Super Bowl.

"The playoff times fans get really excited," said Randi Mahomes. "And we've had some main fans and non fans."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Some that have made death threats and different things that have gotten like really extreme and scary, even strange men would stop and pull up to the house, slow or take pictures or they would stop and get out..."

"It's like, it's beyond anything that I would have ever thought that hate the comments, the looks that I mean, even when I'm with my children out in public, or if I'm with Jackson."

It seems as if the lead-up to the Super Bowl for some involved with the players in the Super Bowl can be stressful. It's also odd that some fans would act in such strange behavior.

Randi Mahomes opened up about giving her son Patrick space ahead of the Super Bowl

Randi Mahomes and family during Super Bowl LV

Aside from the harassment from some creepy fans, Randi Mahomes explained how she gives Patrick some space leading up to his big game:

“I give him a lot of space, but there are moments whether I'm laying in bed late at night or I have a moment where I text him."

"We don't talk as much because he's busy, and so today he texts me when I let him know that we landed and what we were doing and he's like, ‘Love you mom,’ and you know we just kind of keep our connection. But right now I'm letting him have his moment.”

Expand Tweet

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. This will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, where the Chiefs won 31-20 after returning from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Who do you think will win on Sunday?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Randi Mahomes, Got It From My Momma podcast, PEOPLE and H/T Sportskeeda.