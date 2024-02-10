Patrick Mahomes’ mother says felony sexual assault allegations against Jackson Mahomes were "fake"

On Jan. 3, Jackson County prosecutors dropped charges against Jackson Mahomes on three counts of aggravated sexual battery from an alleged incident at a Kansas City restaurant in February 2023. As per KCTV 5, the court documents reveal that the alleged victim refrained from testifying in court and that their physical contact was consensual.

This decision validates what Randi Mahomes, Jackson and Patrick Mahomes’ mother, believes are "fake" accusations against her son. In a Feb. 9 episode of the "Got It From My Momma" podcast, the mother of three told host Jennifer Vickery Smith:

“We put this past year behind us where there were some fake allegations against him that finally came out, which was a lot, besides my mom passing. We were blessed that it all got dropped because the situation was for the wrong reasons.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the outcome favored Jackson Mahomes, surveillance footage that made rounds all over the internet apparently showed him grabbing the woman by her neck before kissing her. The court proceeded with the investigation, but the alleged victim became uncooperative.

However, Mahomes’ legal troubles are not yet over. He is still facing one count of misdemeanor battery for allegedly pushing away a restaurant staff who was trying to retrieve his water bottle from the office where Mahomes and the alleged sexual battery victim were together.

How much was Jackson Mahomes’ bond set at?

The internet celebrity was arrested on May 3 and let go less than 12 hours later after posting bond. According to ESPN, a Jackson County court judge established Mahomes’ bond at $100,000. He was also initially prohibited from speaking to the witnesses. However, a Johnson County court judge granted his request to communicate with three of the four witnesses.

As part of his bond, Patrick Mahomes’ brother cannot consume alcohol, illegal drugs and controlled substances. He was also subject to regular drug testing and prevented from making public comments about the case, especially on social media.

While his bond is pricey, Jackson Mahomes does have millions of followers on his social media accounts. Monetizing that massive reach could have helped him pay a portion of the bond.

What does Jackson Mahomes do for a living?

Aside from engaging with his followers, Randi Mahomes shared with Smith about her younger son:

“He works at a credit union. He has a 9 to 5. February the 1st marked one year.”

But even if he has a regular job, Jackson Mahomes is already in Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58 to support his quarterback brother and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Meanwhile, TMZ Sports first reported that he met with Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, at the Aria Resort and Casino on Feb. 8 at 10:15 p.m.