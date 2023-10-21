Patrick Mahomes' mother says Jackson Mahomes is a 'ray of sunshine' on her darkest days

It's been a minute since Jackson Mahomes made headlines in the NFL. Last we heard of Patrick Mahomes' brother, he was engulfed in legal trouble over a case of sexual battery.

In any case, it appears the Mahomes family is picking up the pieces since the controversy.

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi, especially, has been beaming with positivity on social media every week. She carried on in that same vein this week, posting a message for her son Jackson on Instagram, stating:

"Thank you for being a ray of sunshine even on my darkest days."

Randi Mahomes' message to her son, Jackson

When is Jackson Mahomes' trial in the sexual battery case?

The preliminary hearing in Jackson Mahomes' case was scheduled for early September. However, the judge who was scheduled to hear the case suffered a bout of COVID-19.

The preliminary hearing was since pushed to October 24, two days after the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jackson Mahomes was first charged in May with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one misdemeanor count of battery. The charges stem from an incident in February 2023 at a restaurant in Kansas. Jackson was accused of forcibly kissing the restaurant owner.

The incident was reportedly also caught on surveillance video, according to TMZ. The brother of the Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback was reportedly released on a $100,000 bond.

The restaurant owner later told the KC Star that her establishment suffered a 75% drop in business, adding that she also feels unsafe after what happened.

“Since it’s occurred, my safety is definitely at risk,” she told The Star. “I’m feeling attacked by people I’ve never met. Why do victims not come forward? It’s because this is how they get treated.”

However, this wasn't Jackson Mahomes' first controversy with a restaurant.

In 2021, another establishment raised an issue with Patrick Mahomes' brother. This time, the issue stemmed from the cocktail bar refusing to accomodate Jackson Mahomes' friends.

The statement said:

“We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego. We are sorry you didn’t reach out to us first before taking to social media, but then again that is an expectation we would have from a mature and rational person, not someone who pours water on fans and dances on the memorials of tragically lost people for TikTok clout.”