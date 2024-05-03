Patrick Mahomes names non-NFL career that would rake in 'a good zillion dollars' for his kids 

Patrick Mahomes has it all.

He is a successful NFL quarterback who has won three Super Bowl titles as the leader of the Kansas City Chiefs. He has parlayed those successes into various endorsements and sponsorship deals with various companies. Perhaps most importantly, he has a loving family with his wife, former soccer player Brittany, and two adorable children Sterling Skye and Patrick Lavon III, better known as "Bronze".

But what do Sterling Skye and Bronze aspire to become? Mahomes has an idea: they might become soccer players, like their mother. Speaking on the "Impaulsive" podcast with YouTubers Logan Paul and Speed, he shared his thoughts on that notion (starts at 35:10):

Speed: "So what if your kid was like, 'I wanna be like Ronaldo.' What you gonna say?"

Mahomes: "Hell yeah, I want soccer players. They got the best life, man. You see their lives. They're traveling around the world. Make a good zillion dollars."

All three were involved in this week's Monday Night Raw, with Paul (who is also the United States Champion) and Speed announcing the first-round picks of Day 2 of the WWE draft.

Mahomes, meanwhile, was confronted by a returning Braun Strowman in a segment that saw Paul and the Judgment Day attempt to attack Jey Uso with his Super Bowl rings.

Patrick Mahomes discusses watching Lionel Messi play at Arrowhead

Sticking to the subject of Patrick Mahomes and soccer, the five-time regular-season and Super Bowl MVP and his wife Brittany were witnesses as Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF visited Arrowhead last month and defeated Sporting Kansas City – which they partly own – 3-2.

The Argentinian legend scored the third goal of the game in the 51st minute to give the visitors their first lead. In the same episode, Mahomes described the skills he saw (go to 35:24 for quote):

"I watched Messi play, and he did not run a lot. He picks and chooses a spot. The moment he takes off, you're like, 'Oh, it's a goal.'"

Seven minutes after that goal, Erik Thommy equalized for the hosts. But Messi's old Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez put Inter back ahead for the second, and ultimately final time, in the 71st minute.

After that, Sporting failed to score again, with Felipe Hernandez coming the closest in the 95th minute. However, his shot was deflected by Franco Negri, sealing the defeat.