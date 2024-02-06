Patrick Mahomes names the one Taylor Swift song that 'gets him every time'

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs likely expected to be asked questions about Taylor Swift during Super Bowl LVIII's "Opening Night." While Travis Kelce is typically the one who is asked endless questions about his relationship with the singer, Mahomes has been in the line of questioning as well.

It was no different on Monday night as Mahomes was asked about his favorite Taylor Swift song. He said that while he is a fan of "Anti-Hero" of her Midnights album that just won the Grammy for best album, "Love Story" is his overall favorite. Mahomes said:

“I love Anti-Hero. I think that one’s really cool, but Love Story gets me every time”

"Love Story" is one of Taylor Swift's first hit songs off of just her second album, "Fearless." However, for Patrick Mahomes, it is still a classic and one that he listens to.

Travis Kelce was also asked to name his favorite Taylor Swift song, to which he replied "Anti-Hero" because he hears it everyday. Perhaps the Kansas City Chiefs are using the song as their mantra heading into their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five seasons?

Patrick Mahomes continues to get trolled about 'dad bod' photos

Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game, a photo of the quarterback shirtless went viral. Many NFL fans referred to Mahomes' physique as a 'dad bod,' as they apparently expected the quarterback to be toned and have a six-pack.

During Super Bowl LVIII's Opening Night, the quarterback was asked if he would rather win another Lombardi Trophy or have a six-pack? The 28-year-old, who has already won two Super Bowl titles, obviously said that he wants to win another ring.

Patrick Mahomes said:

“Another Super Bowl for sure. I have a six-pack and it’s just under the dad bod. If you feel, there might be some skin there, but underneath that the six-pack is there. You just have to get real close and you have to squint a little bit and I think you’ll see it."

The quarterback even poked fun at himself and said that the six-pack is under there somewhere and can be seen if one looks very close.