Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to their second Super Bowl win in the past four seasons and earned the second MVP award in his career. With Tom Brady's retirement, Patrick Mahomes is the unquestioned face of the NFL, and he will likely continue to be so for as long as he plays.

Comparisons to Brady have been made throughout the Chiefs quarterback's career. Now that he has won two Super Bowls, some believe he can emulate the greatness of the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

Mahomes, on the other hand, remains modest in his approach to all of the conversations going on around him. The 27-year-old quarterback recently stated that he wants to follow in Brady's footsteps, but that will not be his sole goal.

Here's what he said on the AP Pro Football podcast:

"Oh, I think everybody thinks about legacy and how they're remembered." He said, "But I think it's it you have to think about that at the same time value and every day and how you can become better, how you can really maximize every single day. "

'Then whenever your career is done, you have no regrets And I think that's what I've always preached is it's not about success of that day, it's about having no regrets at the end of your career."

"With Tom's retirement, I think that's the biggest thing is it's definitely cool to see your name on the news line... But at the same time, I just try to be the best me I can be and whatever else comes with that, that comes with that."

Tom Brady played in the NFL for 23 seasons, which will be difficult for any quarterback to match. Such long career provided Brady with numerous chances to win more Super Bowls, and it will be interesting to see if Mahomes can do the same.

Patrick Mahomes has a great shot at replicating Tom Brady's success

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady: Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After being a backup quarterback in his rookie season, Patrick Mahomes hasn't looked back. In five seasons as an NFL starter, he has never missed the AFC Championship Game and has appeared in three Super Bowls, winning two of them.

With Andy Reid expected to be the Kansas City Chiefs head coach for the foreseeable future, Mahomes is in an excellent position to win more Super Bowls. Winning seven will be difficult for him, but if there is any quarterback in the NFL capable of surpassing Brady's Super Bowl total, it is the reigning NFL MVP.

