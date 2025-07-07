Patrick Mahomes opens up about Chiefs WR depth after losing 'prime' Tyreek Hill

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to bounce back stronger after missing out on doing a Super Bowl three-peat last season. However, that won't be an easy task for the franchise.

Ad

On Monday's edition of the "Up and Adams" show, Mahomes discussed the Chiefs' ever-evolving wide receiver room. Mahomes addressed how deep his team's receiver room is.

During the conversation, the three-time Super Bowl winner also reflected on losing a "prime" Tyreek Hill.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I mean, I think it is going to be the deepest," Mahomes said. "I mean, it's hard to always say, 'You had Tyreek and Travis Kelce Hall of Famers in the prime of their careers.' It's hard to always say that it could be deeper than that, but at the same time, it's not the depth.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I mean, it's going to be hard to make cuts because we have so many great receivers that we could be eight or nine deep. ...You want competition, and we have that. Brett Veach and Coach Reed have done a great job of bringing guys in, and they've been competing."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Chiefs selected Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He spent around six years with the franchise, won one Super Bowl and got three All-Pro First Team honors before joining the Miami Dolphins in 2022.

Patrick Mahomes isn't too concerned about the NFL Top 100 List

The NFL started to roll out its annual Top 100 List last week. The league has released players from 100 to 90. In the same conversation with Kay Adams on her show, Patrick Mahomes gave his take on the list.

Ad

"They can rank me wherever they rank me," Mahomes said. "At the end of the day, all I’m trying to do is win Super Bowls, and I don’t care where I am on that list, no offence.

“I know it’s like a year-by-year thing, and so there’s a lot of great quarterbacks, a lot of great players in this league."

Last year, Mahomes was ranked No. 4 behind Christian McCaffrey, Lamar Jackson and Tyreek Hill.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.