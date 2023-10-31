Patrick Mahomes paints daughter Sterling’s nails in adorable manner after flu game in Week 8 

Patrick Mahomes had a game to forget on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback carried a bad case of flu to Denver, and it showed in his apparent reenactment of Super Bowl LV, throwing two interceptions against no touchdowns in a 9-24 loss to the Broncos.

But the following day, Mahomes was seemingly none the worse for wear as he happily painted his daughter Sterling Skye's nails in an Instagram story shared by his wife Brittany:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Patrick Mahomes painting Sterling Skye's nails (via his wife Brittany's Instagram Stories) Patrick Mahomes painting Sterling Skye's nails (via his wife Brittany's Instagram Stories)

Patrick Mahomes on playing sick vs. Broncos, later hand injury

The Denver Broncos should have been an easy opponent for the Kansas City Chiefs, even after Patrick Mahomes suddenly appeared on IR with the flu.

After all, there were expectations of a Michael Jordan-style performance, but ultimately it never came to be, as the team mustered only three field goals.

After the game, the multiple-time MVP shared his thoughts on how bad his sickness was:

“Yeah, I just started feeling bad last night. But I’ve bounced back pretty well in the morning. So, just kind of trying to do whatever I can to go out there and play my best football... just stomach stuff. You know. It is what it is.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs' problems were later exacerbated when he wounded his left hand. He needed to wear a glove to prevent being subbed out. When asked where it came from, he explained:

“Yeah, I don’t know exactly. From what it looks like, when it got stepped on. I didn’t notice it until I started walking to the sideline after the fourth-down play.”

But one player who gave him props for withstanding those ailments was wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who said:

“He is a competitor. He can have no legs and still try to run around and throw the football. As long as he can suit up, he’s going to be out there. He’s out there for a reason. We got the utmost confidence that he’s going to go out there and give it his all, and that’s what he did today.”

The quarterback's status for the game against former wideout Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins is still unknown.