Patrick Mahomes did not have a great 2023 regular season. It's clear as daylight that the Kansas City Chiefs are struggling with the lack of offensive firepower due to subpar wide receiver play, and as a result, Patrick Mahomes and his friends are suffering to light up the scoreboard as in previous years.

But one person thinks that, apart from another Super Bowl berth, there's an added element of pressure for the quarterback. Since Brittany Mahomes has become friends with Taylor Swift, who's in a relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Julian Edelman says that Patrick has to perform to keep Swift going to games:

Taylor Swift now wears red. We need her at the games because the production goes down from the offense of the team when she's not around... And Patrick Mahomes has to perform because his wife's friends with Taylor now. He wants that relationship to keep going. They got handshakes, They're doing baby toss rounds, hip checks.

Patrick Mahomes' 2023 season: What is happening with the Chiefs quarterback?

The lack of consistency coming from the Chiefs quarterback has been astonishing. We're used to Mahomes going to great lengths to carry his team, but recently, his level dropped massively.

He's missing open receivers, not making the correct progressions in passing plays, and not making the correct decisions about where to go with the ball. Sure, the lack of weapons hurts his overall production, but he's also to blame.

In the playoffs, though, the story is different. You'd never bet against him considering how well he does in these games - there's a reason why he has made the AFC Championship Game in every season of his career.

Who will the Chiefs play in the wild card?

A rematch with the Miami Dolphins is on the cards. These two teams faced each other in Germany during the regular season; the game will be played at the Arrowhead Stadium.

If the Chiefs win their game and the Buffalo Bills do the same against the Pittsburgh Steelers, then these two teams will meet one more time in the postseason - this time, though, the game will be played at the Highmark Stadium.