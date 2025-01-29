"Patrick Mahomes is playing like a grandpa": Skip Bayless makes thoughts clear on Chiefs QB ahead of Super Bowl 2025

TV personality and analyst Skip Bayless said on Tuesday on The Skip Bayless Show that Patrick Mahomes "is playing like a grandpa." Bayless stated that Mahomes was no longer throwing deep passes like he used to in his younger years and added that Mahomes had turned into a "dink-and-dunk artist."

"Has anybody out there but me noticed that Patrick Mahomes is no longer Patrick Mahomes?" Bayless said. "That super-duper star, who took the NFL by storm in his first five years by, 'Bombs away, storm, everybody go long and I'll throw it 80 yards for touchdown after touchdown. Storm! Storm! Storm!' Patrick Ma-Home Run is what he used to be."

Bayless spoke about how Mahomes had changed and said:

That guy is gone, along with much of the splash and the flash... This Mahomes has turned into the ultimate dink-and-dunk artist. Tell me I'm wrong, No NFL quarterback gets rid of the ball quicker than Patrick Mahomes."

"Instead of high-rolling hundreds, trying to hit the casino jackpot the way he used to, especially in his first couple of years, this Mahomes just quietly and patiently plays the dollar slots," Bayless said. "And it's not like he's 40 now, conceding to age. Nope. Patrick Mahomes is playing like a grandpa at the ripe old age of 29."

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs look to make history at Super Bowl LIX

Regardless of how some believe Mahomes has been playing this year, he and the Chiefs are going to their third Super Bowl in a row. If the Chiefs are able to get past the Eagles, they'll become the first team in NFL history to have won three Super Bowls in a row.

Of course, that will be no easy task, as the Chiefs will have to get past Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, who also have MVP candidate Saquon Barkley within their ranks. Barkley has had a phenomenal season running the football, and he has added even more pace to an already dominant Eagles run game after being signed by the club last offseason.

NFL: NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The Eagles will get their chance to avenge their 2023 Super Bowl defeat to the Chiefs next month. If they're successful, not only will Hurts, Barkley, and others get the first Super Bowl rings of their careers, but they'll stop Kansas City from making history.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9.

