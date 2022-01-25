Patrick Mahomes remarkably has more postseason TDs than Lions since 1950

If Patrick Mahomes wasn't so humble, he likely would have told fans of the Detroit Lions to get out now. After decades of pain and struggle, the Lions are approaching a new milestone. Everyone knows that they haven't won a playoff game since 1992. With 2022 now officially underway, the team is about to hit 30 years since a playoff win.

Matthew Stafford just achieved his second playoff win in his first season away from the franchise. It is getting to the point where retired fans have been without a playoff win for half their lives. After losing Stafford, the team seems poised for another era of losing. However, one stat may top them all.

After the Chiefs' 42-36 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Mahomes has now earned more postseason touchdowns in four years (25) than the Lions have had since 1950 (24). In other words, the total amount of touchdowns scored by the Lions in the last 71 years equals the same amount scored by one player.

The statistic shows Mahomes' historic run, but it also highlights the woes of the Lions. At some point, Lions supporters have to stand up and say enough is enough. Whether it is watching a different NFL team, a different football league, or going on strike from football altogether, fans have the power to effect change with their wallets.

A complete no-show would get the attention of the owners and the NFL. Since the NFL's reason for existing is to make money, a haemorrhage of assets from one team could result in action. Whether it is a forced sale or a move, something drastic needs to happen in Detroit.

A fair goal for Patrick Mahomes would be to reach 30 touchdowns this postseason. Currently, the quarterback is at 25. With two games left, he would need to get two touchdowns in one game and three in another. On the other hand, he could wrap up the goal against the Bengals.

Will Joe Burrow upset Patrick Mahomes?

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans

Of course, to get two games, the Chiefs need to send Joe Burrow home. While Burrow has had a gutsy postseason debut, there are questions about his surrounding roster. Will every starter be as gutsy on Sunday? Without a doubt, the Chiefs will be ready to play at 100 percent. Will the Bengals be at the same level?

The Bengals beat the Chiefs in Week 17 by three points, so a victory for Cincinnati is still technically on the table. However, the setting of an AFC Championship game is much different than that of a regular season showdown.

The Bengals and the Chiefs play on Sunday at 3:00 PM EST.

