Patrick Mahomes reacts with 4-word message after Tom Brady buys Chiefs QB's $7,500 rookie card

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes responded with a four-word message after learning NFL legend Tom Brady purchased his rookie card worth $7,500. The interaction happened on social media on Wednesday following Brady's appearance on Complex's new card shopping series.

The exchange occurred after Complex released a video featuring Brady shopping for sports cards with host Joe La Puma at CardVault. This is Brady's store at the American Dream Mall in the Meadowlands Sports Complex. During the shopping trip, Brady spotted a 2017 Donruss Optic autographed rookie card of Mahomes, graded 8.5.

"I see this one, this Patrick Mahomes, I didn't even see that one," Brady said when he discovered the $7,500 card. "When did this come in? I want that in my collection, save that, make sure you don't sell that one. That is definitely in my collection."

On Wednesday, days after the video's release, Mahomes commented on Complex's Instagram post about the interaction.

"Let me get that! @tombrady," Mahomes said.

Patrick Mahomes reacts with 4-word message after Tom Brady (IG/complex)

Brady expresses admiration for Patrick Mahomes chasing his records

NWSL: Portland Thorns FC at Kansas City Current - Source: Imagn

During the card shopping segment, La Puma asked Brady how he felt about Patrick Mahomes potentially breaking his NFL records someday.

"If he does break the records, and last year they had a chance to go for a threepeat, I would have been so happy to be there, to watch it," Brady said. "When you accomplish a lot, and I was very fortunate to do that, you have people who are doing incredible things. I always think we should talk about those things, how remarkable they really are, because that's what's inspiring about it."

Brady added that setting the bar high and watching others try to reach it is part of the legacy of great players. The statistics comparing their first seven seasons show Mahomes ahead in several categories. Both quarterbacks won three Super Bowls in that timeframe, but Mahomes attended six Pro Bowls to Brady's three and won two MVP awards before Brady earned his first.

The sports card market has seen massive growth in recent years, with both quarterbacks at the center of the boom. In 2021, high-end cards for both players broke records. A Brady 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket autographed rookie card sold for $3.1 million, earning a grade of nine for the card and a perfect 10 for the autograph.

That same year, Mahomes' 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Autographed Rookie Card fetched $4.3 million. This made it the most expensive NFL card ever sold at that time.

Brady now owns 50% of "CardVault by Tom Brady."

