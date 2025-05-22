Patrick Mahomes reacts as wife, Brittany, involves 2-year-old son, Bronze, in intense workout routine

Patrick Mahomes reacted to his wife Brittany's intense workout, joined by their two-year-old son, Bronze, posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

Brittany provided a glimpse of how she prepares early in the morning for her workout session and her diet and fitness plans. The clip also features Bronze noticing what she's doing and even joins her.

Patrick Mahomes reacted to the video with a heart emoji, showing his love and support for his wife.

Patrick Mahomes reacts as wife Brittany involves two-year-old son Bronze in her intense workout routine/@brittanylynne

Brittany Mahomes started her fitness routine just months after giving birth to a baby. The couple welcomed their third child, a daughter, Golden, at the start of the year before the Super Bowl Championship.

On April 21, Patrick Mahomes' wife shared an Instagram post of their newborn daughter’s first Easter celebration.

"He is Risen🙏🏻✝️ Happy Easter🤍" Mrs. Mahomes wrote in the caption of the post.

Meanwhile, for Easter, Patrick Mahomes styled in a matching blue outfit with Bronze, while his daughters wore pink dresses. Brittany also shared snaps of the kids collecting the Easter eggs.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife shares glimpse of kids' golf outing

Last week, Patrick Mahomes hosted a charity golf event, Vegas Classic Golf at Shadow Creek. On Sunday, Brittany shared a few pictures of the family's golf outing, where they were joined by their kids.

She posted the pictures with a caption that read:

"Shadow Creek and @15andmahomies adventures"

For the golf outing, Brittany Mahomes styled a black short dress with a white design on it, while the Chiefs star player donned a white T-shirt and black shorts with white shoes.

In one of the snaps, Patrick Mahomes was seen helping Bronze hit the golf ball and also gave a ride to his kids in a golf cart.

The couple's younger daughter, Golden, joined them on the golf outing, and Brittany shared a picture of her. In one of the photos, the former soccer player was seen carrying the newborn baby while Patrick was talking to her. However, she ddn't show the face of the baby in the picture.

