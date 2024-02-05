Patrick Mahomes ready to embrace ‘villain’ role for Super Bowl, relates to Tom Brady’s Patriots' dominance 

Patrick Mahomes is set to play in the fourth Super Bowl of his career on Sunday. The 28-year-old quarterback is already a two-time league MVP and can win the third Super Bowl of his career.

Given his rapid success, it was inevitable that other teams' fanbases would turn against him. Mahomes and the Chiefs have been portrayed as villains throughout the season, but they have still managed to silence their critics.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes was asked by Jeff Darlington what he thinks about the 'villain' role. The Chiefs quarterback had no objections to being portrayed in this manner, and he also mentioned that the New England Patriots were viewed in the same light during their successful era. He said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I can definitely sense it. I never felt like that because I've never been like that in my entire life. But it's become a little bit funny. I don't want to say you enjoy it. I know the Patriots had that for a while. I'm hoping we do it in a different way with a little bit more fun and personality with it."

"But as long as you keep winning, teams start to not like you, and I want to keep winning. So if that means some of the other teams and other fan bases aren't going to like me, I'll try to still have a smile on my face and not be a bad example, but I can be that villain for them if they need me to be."

Tom Brady and the Patriots won six Super Bowls together and broke many other fanbases' hearts. Similarly, the Chiefs have shattered the dreams of multiple teams in the past few years and now have a target on their back for years to come.

Regardless, Mahomes is prepared to take on whatever comes his way. The Chiefs are on the verge of establishing themselves as a modern-day dynasty, and we can expect the reigning NFL MVP to be at his best this Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are not favorites to win the Super Bowl

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Despite their dominating performance in the 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game, the Chiefs are not the favorites in the Super Bowl. They'll enter the game as a +2.5 points underdog against the San Francisco 49ers who have struggled so far in the playoffs.

The Chiefs' offense, led by Patrick Mahomes, has had some struggles this season. However, they have the potential to give the 49ers a tough challenge. In two playoff games, the 49ers have allowed an average of 26 points to their opponents, whereas the Chiefs' defense has given up an average of just 13.66 points in their three postseason games.

Patrick Mahomes will be the better quarterback by far on the field come Sunday and that will give an extra edge to the Chiefs. It wouldn't be surprising if the reigning Super Bowl champions successfully defended their title in Las Vegas.