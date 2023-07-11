Patrick Mahomes has request for Pat McAfee ahead of American Century Championship 2023

Patrick Mahomes has one more thing to do before he starts his official preparation for the 2023 season with the training camps. The quarterback is going to participate on the American Central Celebrity Golf Championship 2023 from July 12 to July 16, and he already has a message for one of his fellow competitors.

Mahomes praised Pat McAfee's swing, but asked the former punter - and future ESPN analyst - not to beat him when the competition starts later this week:

The best quarterback in the NFL has participated in the 2022 edition of the event as well, while also playing The Match last year alongside Josh Allen against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

If last year is going to give us any indications about what's coming next season, Mahomes playing golf is a great sign, as he led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs picked to repeat Super Bowl win by NFL analyst

Betting against the Kansas City Chiefs usually does not end well. The reigning champions have won a playoff game every year since Mahomes was drafted, and they continue to dominate their division and the league year in, year out.

This is why a safe bet on them can look boring, but it's arguably the best thing to do. The Chiefs are the favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions this year after a great offseason, and that's while we are still putting them as a possible landing spot for DeAndre Hopkins.

ESPN analyst Marcus Spears agrees that Kansas City is the team to beat entering the season. During a recent appearance on 'First Take', Spears pointed to the Chiefs' consistency to help them push for another Super Bowl in 2023:

Obviously, we know that it's a long season and how it goes out. But I said this a couple of years ago: I'm not betting against 15 and this team and Andy Reid. They've shown resiliency now since they've been in this stretch of having opportunities to either get to a Super Bowl win, Super Bowls, I think it’s five straight AFC championships. So why not bet on that? Why not bet on what we saw last year?

