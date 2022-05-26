Patrick Mahomes had a cheeky response to Tom Brady's viral hole in one video

NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Josh Allen, and Aaron Rodgers will soon be squaring off on the golf course, not the football field. In Turner Sports' latest exhibition golf challenge known as "The Match", they will perform on June 1st in Las Vegas.

Yesterday, Brady posted a golf video showing off his swing with the caption:

"This is why you film every shot on the course..."

The Kansas City Chief responded in a comical way:

"Not going to lie pretty impressive... too bad you wasted it a weak early...."

The four legendary NFL quarterbacks, Brady, Rodgers, Mahomes, and Allen, will take to the links on June 1 in a two-on-two competition sponsored by Capital One and broadcast on the cable network TNT.

Tom Brady @TomBrady



is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it… #CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it…#CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes https://t.co/3ByQqBkIJR

Brady spoke to ESPN recently and said he expects to talk some smack during the friendly competition.

Here's what he said:

"I will come prepared like I always do to everything, and you know, it's different, golf s**t-talk's a little different than pro football s**t-talk. Usually, pro football s**t-talk, you usually have to back that up. Josh really hasn't backed up much on the football field in his career, let's be honest, especially playing against me."

The Tampa Bay Buccanneer added:

"I would just say it's going to look like what it's looked like for a long time against [Allen], and Patrick, although he's played a lot of great games, he didn't really win the important ones. He has won a few of the other ones, but not the really important ones."

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes could meet again in the Super Bowl

Tom Brady Super Bowl LV

Two seasons ago, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes met in Super Bowl LV. Brady winded up victorious with a dominating 31-9 win that saw him win his seventh Super Bowl.

The four quarterbacks will have a friendly competitive golf match on June 1st, and both have aspirations for a Super Bowl title in 2023. The golfing teammates could well end up being opponents in their respected conferences.

Mahomes' Chiefs took on Allen's Buffalo Bills in the playoffs in 2021, with the Chiefs coming out on top. It's very possible for any one or any two of these guys to be playing in the Super Bowl this upcoming season as they are all true contenders.

It will be interesting to see who wins the golf match for bragging rights heading into the season.

LIVE POLL Q. Will you be watching "The Match" on June 1st? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell