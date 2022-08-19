Patrick Mahomes reveals how parenthood brought him closer to NBA star LeBron James

It appears there's been some crossover between Patrick Mahomes and LeBron James, two of the biggest (and richest) names in their respective sports.

Patrick Mahomes's tale is an inspirational one. The Kansas City Chiefs QB was named NFL MVP in his first full season as a starter and has already won a Super Bowl at 26 years of age.

While Mahomes has already cemented his name as a superstar in the league, it appears he has a little something in common with the superstar in another league.

Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James is seemingly close with the Chiefs QB, with Mahomes revealing how their friendship blossomed.

Both the sporting heroes bonded through their experience of becoming fathers. The two stars agree that "Being a dad is cool!"

Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James share joys of parenthood

During a regular weekly interview with Kansas City radio station KCSP, Mahomes said:

“I’ve talked to him [LeBron James] a couple times and kind of built a little bit of a friendship there. I mean, obviously, I have a ton of respect for the guy but it was kind of a spur- of-the-moment tweet. I was just sitting there playing with Sterling and I was like, ‘Man, this is cool. Being able to see a little you just kind of growing up', and so I kind of tweeted that out."

Mahomes added:

“He has a couple sons and a daughter that are all great athletes and great people. So I know it’s just a cool moment to be a dad and be able to see a little you growing up."

Mahomes earlier linked up with LeBron James's More Than A Vote campaign, an initiative that was launched in the wake of nationwide protests during the last election.

Patrick Mahomes and LeBron James, of course, are at different stages of parenthood.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Matthews are expecting another child. LeBron James, on the other hand, could possibly be a few years away from playing with his eldest son, Bronny James, in the NBA.

Bronny is currently a 17-year-old class of 2023 prospect who's considered a top-50 national prospect in his class.

LeBron, 37, agreed to a two-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers this week which could reportedly be worth up to $111 million over two years, based on salary cap rises.

James will turn 38 on December 30 and has repeatedly stated his desire to play with his son Bronny before he retires. It's a possibility that could soon turn into reality, considering that the Lakers superstar has defied Father Time so far.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat