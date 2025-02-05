Patrick Mahomes reveals if he will watch Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a fan of rapper Kendrick Lamar. However, despite his admiration for Lamar, Mahomes remains focused on the task at hand: winning his fourth Super Bowl title and the third in a row.

During Super Bowl LIX Opening Night on Monday in New Orleans, Louisiana, Mahomes answered questions from reporters around the world. At one point, he was asked if he was a Kendrick Lamar fan, to which he confirmed he was. The quarterback expressed his excitement about the performance and mrentioned that, while he wished he could watch it live but, he would instead watch a playback after the game.

"He has some bangers out there man, I'm excited I wish I could watch. I'll watch it back on replay."-Mahomes told reporters at "Opening Night"

Patrick Mahomes will instead use the extended halftime to work on a game plan with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes gives reason Taylor Swift won't perform at Super Bowl halftime show

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest stars in music and the demand increases each year for her to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. After answering a question about his fandom for Kendrick Lamar, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about Swift.

A reported asked Mahomes if he could 'help make it happen' in terms of convincing Taylor Swift to perform at the big game. He responded cheekily, saying that as long as Travis Kelce is playing, she won't be performing. He then joked that he hopes the Super Bowl winning tight end does continue to play and that they continue to play in the Super Bowl.

Reporter: "Everyone wants to see a Taylor Swift halftime show, can you help us make that happen?"

Patrick Mahomes: "As long as Trav's playing and we're in the Super Bowl, it's going to be hard for her to do the halftime show. So hopefully, Trav keeps playing and we keep making it to the Super Bowl."

Some fans have questioned whether Taylor Swift would join Kendrick Lamar on stage as a special guest at the big game. Swift and Lamar collaborated on her hit song, "Bad Blood" in 2014.

