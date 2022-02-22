"Brings back so many memories" - Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi shares touching message for granddaughter Sterling

Patrick Mahomes’s daughter Sterling recently celebrated her first birthday, and the baby photos shared online indicated that the little one had a good time with plenty of birthday cake. Mahomes’s mother, Randi, also shared a sweet message for her granddaughter. Randi Mahomes’s tweet had it all: birthday photos and a loving message to “Ster Ster.”

Patrick Mahomes’s mother shares photo of when he was a baby

Randi Mahomes kindly shared an old photo of baby Patrick Mahomes with cake all over his face on the internet. The photo was set next to Sterling Mahomes’s birthday celebration with her mom Brittany Matthews. The quality of photos in the mid ‘90s is not as crystal clear as today’s high-definition digital pictures, but the natural filter gives it a vintage look.

Officially a toddler, Sterling Mahomes also received numerous shoutouts on social media from her father and mother. The Mahomes celebrated Sterling’s first birthday with a grand party, properly documented on her mother’s Instagram stories. Brittany Matthews shared a video montage online and added some loving words for her daughter:

"My Ster Girl is ONE! I can't believe it. YOU my sweet girl deserve the world!! Your Daddy & I love you more & more everyday, we can not wait to see where this life takes you & all the things you will conquer! #stersworld"

Mahomes also weighed in on what it’s like to be a father. During a broadcast on ESPN at the 2022 Pro Bowl, Mahomes disclosed his toddler’s life at home:

"She's at that stage now where she's almost walking, she has a personality. She knows how to say, 'No,' a lot. So I'll have to get used to that."

While Mahomes may not be celebrating a Super Bowl, he’s certainly celebrating his daughter’s first year around the Earth. Fans will soon want to see Sterling demonstrate that patented Mahomes arm strength. Sterling Mahomes was born on February 20, 2021. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announced their engagement in September 2020. With the pandemic and parenthood, the couple indicated that they would delay their wedding plans just a bit. Matthews previously posted on January 1, 2022 that 2022 would be the year they would get married. It will be a busy year all around for Mahomes and his family as big celebrations happen alongside preparing for another season of NFL football for the contending Kansas City Chiefs.

Edited by Windy Goodloe