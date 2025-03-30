Patrick Mahomes sends 2-word message to Texas Tech after March Madness collapse vs. Florida Gators

Patrick Mahomes showed love to his alma mater, the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He has been focused on the 2025 NCAA Tournament as the men's basketball program has been on a run, but their season has officially come to an end.

Ad

Patrick Mahomes sent out a simple tweet congratulating the Texas Tech Red Raiders on a great season after their 84-79. loss in the Elite Eight against the top-seeded Florida Gators.

"Great season," wrote Mahomes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Raiders held a 10-point lead at one point in the game but wound up losing the lead late in the second half and were unable to regain it. It will be interesting to see how the Red Raiders bounce back as they prepare for the NCAA Transfer Portal and get ready for next season.

Patrick Mahomes ready to put in work for next season

It seems clear that the 40-22 loss in the Super Bowl did not sit right with Patrick Mahomes as he has begun training for next season. A picture was posted from a recent workout of his and he has looked to be in amazing shape with the season still six months away from officially kicking off.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the Super Bowl, Mahomes admitted that losing in the Super Bowl has been a significant factor in being locked in and staying motivated.

"Anytime you lose a Super Bowl, it is the worst feeling in the world. They'll stick with you for the rest of your career. These (two Super Bowl losses) will be the two losses that will motivate me to be even better for the rest of my career, because you only get so few of these and you have to capitalize on these and they hurt probably more than the wins feel good." h/t Men's Journal

Ad

Mahomes had significantly worse stats during the 2024 season as it was the first time since being named the starter in 2018 that he failed to make the Pro Bowl.

He completed 392 of 581 (67.5%) of his passes for 3,928 yards with 26 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The 26 passing touchdowns were tied with 2019 for the fewest in a regular season for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-NFL QB makes feelings clear about Patriots adding Stefon Diggs for $69,000,000 - “Worthy signing”