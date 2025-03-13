Patrick Mahomes sends 2-word message to wife Brittany on couple's third wedding anniversary

Patrick Mahomes sent a lovely message to his wife, Brittany, as they celebrated their third anniversary. The message comes at a poignant moment for the couple on and off the field. The Chiefs lost the Super Bowl to the Eagles in what could have been a defining moment for the quarterback and his chase to become the greatest of all time. In fact, this was the first time he had lost a title game since the couple got married.

Ad

On the other hand, they had their third child, Golden Raye, in January this year. It was a moment of celebration and gratitude, something Patrick Mahomes again expressed for their third anniversary, writing on an Instagram story,

"3 years... followed by three heart emojis"

Screenshot taken from Patrick Mahomes' Instagram Story

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.