Patrick Mahomes sends 2-word message to wife Brittany on couple's third wedding anniversary

By Rit Nanda
Modified Mar 13, 2025 01:58 GMT
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Patrick Mahomes sent a lovely message to his wife, Brittany, as they celebrated their third anniversary. The message comes at a poignant moment for the couple on and off the field. The Chiefs lost the Super Bowl to the Eagles in what could have been a defining moment for the quarterback and his chase to become the greatest of all time. In fact, this was the first time he had lost a title game since the couple got married.

On the other hand, they had their third child, Golden Raye, in January this year. It was a moment of celebration and gratitude, something Patrick Mahomes again expressed for their third anniversary, writing on an Instagram story,

"3 years... followed by three heart emojis"
Screenshot taken from Patrick Mahomes' Instagram Story
Edited by Rit Nanda
हिन्दी