Patrick Mahomes shares how Chiefs' $450,000,000 contract landed him two Rolls Royce cars

In addition to being one of the most successful athletes in the world today, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can also be considered one of the richest.

From being a humble Texas kid, Patrick Mahomes has risen through the ranks to become a three-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, a celebrity endorser and spokesperson for brands like Hunt's, and a sociocultural icon worth $70 million dollars.

Patrick Mahomes also happens to love cars, particularly Rolls-Royces. Speaking with YouTubers Logan Paul and Speed on Thursday's episode of Impaulsive, Mahomes thanked his $450-million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs for allowing him to buy two models of the British ultra-luxury marque (go to 24:22):

"I just got a bonus and I was like 'Oh I got a bonus, let's go.' The plan was, I have a Cullinan; I was supposed to trade that in so I thought the price of the trading wasn't that bad. And then when I got it (Spectre) I decided I didn't want to give it (Cullinan) back so now I got both."

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Logan Paul's impending entry into parenthood

Speaking of Logan Paul, he will soon hit an important milestone in his life later this year, as he and his fiancee, model Nina Agdal, will welcome their first child. And sitting across from him on Thursday was someone who is himself a father.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have two children: daughter Sterling Skye and son Patrick Lavon III, better known as Bronze. That made him the perfect source of insight for the Impaulsive host. He said:

"It's amazing what you think it is. You're proud; you love it. Every time they pick up a basketball or kick a soccer ball, it's like, 'Yeah, that's my son'. But the girl's different. It makes you a dad. It makes you grow up."

Mahomes also offered some parenting advice:

"You might be a little more scared the first few years. There first few years have been special, dude. It's like Mom does everything. You're just like the assist man; you're just on the side, like, 'What can I get you? A bottle, a diaper, whatever?'"

Said child, a girl, is due in the fall. Paul and Agdal have not named her as of this writing.