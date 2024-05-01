IN PHOTOS: Brittany and Patrick Mahomes enjoy perfect golf day out with kids 

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are enjoying the offseason with their family. This past weekend, the couple celebrated their "15 and the Mahomes" foundation golf classic and charity gala. During the golf outing, they were able to snag some time with their two children.

Brittany Mahomes shared a few photos from the golf outing on Instagram. She shared photos of her and Patrick Mahomes as well as some fun and silly moments with their three-year-old daughter Sterling and one-year-old son Bronze.

"What a day on the course with @15andmahomies."

A few of the photos showed the family of four posing on the golf course at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada. Another showed the family taking a photo in the golf cart.

Brittany Mahomes wore a navy blue golf skirt while her daughter Sterling was in a pink polo shirt dress. Patrick Mahomes represented his partnership with Adidas in a matching polo shirt and hat. Their son, Bronze, wore a striped shirt and khaki shorts.

The Mahomes family enjoys time together.

In her collage of photos on Instagram, Brittany Mahomes also included some photos of herself and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, including some silly snapshots as well.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes share some much-needed downtime.

The pair concluded their charity's weekend programs with a banquet attended by some well-known sports and entertainment figures. Among those in attendance were Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, J.J. Watt, Andrew Whitworth, Kyle Rudolph and professional golfer Tony Finau.

Travis Kelce credits Brittany and Patrick Mahomes for charitable work

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are more than just teammates; they are also close friends. Kelce and Mahomes have shown support for each other in other endeavors away from the football field.

On Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Travis Kelce told his brother about attending Mahomes' charity event over the weekend. He then gave his Chiefs' quarterback and Brittany Mahomes credit for the work they do in the community, both in Kansas City and back home in Texas.

"'It's always fun doing something exciting and getting everybody together for a great cause, man," Travis said. "15 and the Mahomies, what Pat and Brittany Mahomes do for the community in KC, in their hometown community down there in Texas."

"'It's just awesome to see how much money they can raise and how much support he gets everywhere he goes man because of how great of a guy he is."

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes founded the "15 and the Mahomes" foundation in 2019.