Travis Kelce credits Brittany and Patrick Mahomes for KC community work after going viral at charity gala with Taylor Swift 

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift attended Patrick Mahomes' "15 and the Mahomies" golf classic and charity gala this past weekend. The couple was seen entering the ballroom at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas and mingling with others throughout the night.

On the most recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke about the experience at the charity event. He also gave credit to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes for the charitable work they do in and around the metro Kansas City area.

Travis Kelce said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"'It's always fun doing something exciting and getting everybody together for a great cause, man. 15 and the Mahomies, what Pat and Brittany Mahomes do for the community in KC, in their hometown community down there in Texas."

"'It's just awesome to see how much money they can raise and how much support he gets everywhere he goes man because of how great of a guy he is," Kelce added.

Expand Tweet

Kelce also credited the Mahomes for giving back to their hometown in Texas where the couple still spends time in the offseason.

Patrick Mahomes charity received $80,000 from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's gesture

It was a moment that quickly went viral on social media. During the "15 and the Mahomies" charity gala, Travis Kelce announced that he and Taylor Swift had decided to donate to the charity auction.

What better way to raise money for a good cause than to auction off four tickets to Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" when it makes its way back to North America this fall.

I was just talking to my significant other and, uh, we might have one other auction item that wasn’t on the docket. Has anyone ever heard of the Eras tour?”

Expand Tweet

After several minutes of bidding, the tickets to the tour were sold for $80,000. That wasn't the only highlight of the night, Patrick Mahomes autographed footballs and then threw them into the crowd of attendees. Each football was worth $10,000 with all of the proceeds benefiting his charity.

The day after the annual charity gala, Brittany Mahomes expressed her thanks and gratitude to everyone involved in the success of the event.

The three-time Super Bowl winning quarterback created his foundation, "15 and the Mahomies" in 2019. The foundation gives back to youth in the Kansas City area through educational initiatives, nutrition assistance and athletics.