WATCH: Video of Travis Kelce kissing Taylor Swift's shoulder goes viral as Grammy winner sports $2,400 dress at Mahomes gala

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were in attendance at Patrick Mahomes' "15 and the Mahomies" Foundation Golf Classic Gala. This was the first time the couple attended an event of this caliber since they began dating.

Toward the end of the event, which was held at the Bellagio Hotel, a sweet moment between Kelce and Swift was captured by another gala attendee. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end walked up behind Swift and kissed her shoulder. The gesture received a smile from the Grammy winning singer.

While Travis Kelce went for a black suit, sans a tie, Taylor Swift's dress was a show stopper. Swift wore a green spaghetti strap gown that gathered in the middle and laced up in the back. According to Page Six, the metallic dress was designed by Maria Lucia Hohan and retails for $2,405.

The singer accessorized her look with a small brown clutch and a gold chain link necklace that featured a crystal accent. She then completed the look with black heels that featured gold straps.

The couple were seated with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes during the gala. According to Page Six, the two couples enjoyed a double date night in Las Vegas at the Aria Resort.

Travis Kelce announced Taylor Swift's generous donation to Patrick Mahomes auction

Patrick Mahomes' gala featured an auction of pre-announced items, attendees bid on the items, with all of the proceeds benefiting the quarterback's foundation. At the end of the auction, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made his way to the stage.

It was then that he announced to the crowd and auctioneer Harry Santa-Olalla that another item was being added. Travis Kelce said he and Taylor Swift, whom he called his "significant other," had just talked it over and they wanted to add something to the auction: four tickets to one of the upcoming North American stops of "The Eras Tour" concert.

The bidding began at $5,000 and went on for several minutes before it was sold to a lucky bidder for $80,000. The identity of the person who won the tickets to "The Eras Tour" remained anonymous.