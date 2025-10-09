  • home icon
  Patrick Mahomes shuts down LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan question with classy response

Patrick Mahomes shuts down LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan question with classy response

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Oct 09, 2025 17:53 GMT
LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, and Michael Jordan
LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, and Michael Jordan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has avoided taking a side in the viral NBA GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. James and Jordan are two of the greatest names in the annals of the NBA without a doubt.

However, opinions differ on who is the greater of the duo. With the NBA season fast approaching, the official Chiefs social media account asked Mahomes to pick between legendary NBA players past and present.

For example, the quarterback was asked to choose between Shaquille O’Neal and Dirk Nowitzki. Despite being a known Dallas Mavericks fan, Mahomes picked prime Shaq over Nowitzki.

The three-time Super Bowl champion could not make a choice between James and Jorday, however. Instead, he fired a classy response, saying:

“No comment.”

If anyone should know about GOAT conversations, it would be Patrick Mahomes. While he is nowhere near the level of dominance by Tom Brady, he has time to catch up and even overtake him at just 30.

Selected with the 10th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, he became the Chiefs’ primary quarterback in 2018. He led the franchise to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1970 in 2019. With him under center, the Chiefs have won three Super Bowl in the last six years.

Patrick Mahomes decries Kansas City’s poor form

The Chiefs have not been in their usual form this season, with a 2-3 record after five games. They blew a 14-0 lead against the Jaguars on Monday. Patrick Mahomes conceded an interception, which Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd returned for a 99 yard touchdown to put his team ahead.

Following the game, the two-time NFL MVP acknowledged the fact that he and his teammates “let a game slip away.” He said:

“It kinda just talks about our entire season. We have the guys and we’ve executed at certain points in games and looked really good, but we kinda crush ourselves with penalties and mistakes and interceptions and fumbles and whatever that is.”

He continued:

“We’ve done that to ourselves all season long. It’s been one guy here or there. In this league, it’s so close that those change games. We’ve got to be better. We’ve lost too many games already. We gotta find a way to be better as a team.”

The Chiefs’ next game is at home against the Detroit Lions on Monday. The Lions are 4-1 coming into the game, and will be many people’s favorites to come away with a win.

