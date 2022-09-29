"Rihanna has a lot of bangers" - Patrick and Brittany Mahomes excited to hear about pop icon performing at Super Bowl halftime show

After a lot of speculation, Rihanna was confirmed to headline the Super Bowl halftime. Fans were already hoping for the singer to take center stage, despite all rumors pointing towards Taylor Swift. By the looks of it, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are just as hyped about Rihanna's performance.

Mahomes, who already has a Super Bowl win under his belt, is expecting the singer to put on a stellar show. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback referred to the pop icon as a 'legend', probably hoping to be at the game while she performs.

ESPN @espn The NFL announced Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl The NFL announced Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl 🔥 https://t.co/R3HGERmcIx

Mahomes spoke about the celebrity during a conversation with Carrington Harrison while on the 610 Sports Radio show The Drive. Not only did Mahomes speak for himself, but also for his wife Brittany.

“Rihanna has a lot of bangers. She’s a legend as well. Hopefully, we can be in the game and record it and watch it afterward. I have not met Rihanna. She’s one of the greatest to do it.”

Mahomes, of course, hopes to be playing in the Super Bowl and be in the locker room with his team during the halftime show. If the Chiefs do reach the Super Bowl, it could be Mahomes' second title since 2019.

While Mahomes is the star quarterback, fans are just as familiar with Brittany and his daughter Sterling. Brittany has quite the following on social media, always grabbing attention for her candid statements and constant support for Mahomes.

Can Rihanna drop new music right before her performance?

Though this will be Rihanna's first Super Bowl, everyone is well aware of the standard she holds. Celebrities like Justin Bieber are actively supporting the singer, while fans continue to hype her up.

What fans are expecting, however, is some new music from the 34-year-old. As everyone looks forward to some history being made, new songs right before the Super Bowl show will be the icing on the cake.

The pressure is on the singer to live up to everyone's expectations, including Dr. Dre, who sets the bar extremely high. Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar performed with Dr. Dre at Super Bowl LVI, making it one of the most iconic performances of all time.

Dr. Dre said:

“She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high. Put the right people around you and have fun."

The Super Bowl is scheduled to take place on February 12, 2023.

