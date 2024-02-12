Patrick Mahomes' son Bronze dozes off right before kickoff in VIP suite with mom Brittany

Patrick Mahomes' son Bronze might not be cut out for the elaborate Super Bowl weekend yet.

Having turned one in November, Bronze has only recently started to attend NFL games with Brittany Mahomes and his sister Sterling. With Brittany accompanying them at all times, Mahomes' children are often there to support their father.

However, as shared by Brittany on Instagram, Bronze Mahomes is not ready to sit through an entire Super Bowl game yet.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Patrick Mahomes' son Bronze dozes off before the Super Bowl kickoff.

"Boy didn't even make kickoff," Brittany wrote on Instagram.

She also shared a few clips of Sterling, who seemed content with her orange juice glass:

"OJ in a fancy cup. Girl is happy."

Brittany and her family were in the VIP suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, most likely sharing the massive suite with Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Ice Spice.

The children were dressed in simple Chiefs colors, Sterling in a tiny jeans jacket with NFL-themed patches on it. Brittany opted for a red-hot outfit.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' account (@brittanylynne)

With the red strapless outfit, the main highlight of Brittany's outfit was her diamond necklaces. Along with the ones for Sterling and Bronze's name each, Brittany also rocked a No. 15 diamond necklace for Patrick Mahomes.

The suite itself is said to cost a million dollars. Travis Kelce reported to have spent the amount to accommodate his mother, father, Taylor Swift and brother Jason.