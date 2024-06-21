Patrick Mahomes Sr. sentenced to 10-year probation after 3rd arrest for felony DUI: report

A Texas court has given a ruling in a case of DUI against Patrick Mahomes' father on Thursday. Pat Mahomes, who was arrested in February 2024, has found himself with some long probation time as the legal consequence of his run-in with the law.

According to reports obtained by KLTV, Patrick Mahomes Sr. had requested an independent blood test after the former MLB player's February arrest. The Texas court granted the motion, and an independent test was performed.

According to that test, Patrick Mahomes Sr. had a BAC (blood alcohol concentration) of 0.23. It's considerably higher than the permitted limit of 0.08 BAC. The discovery changed everything for the former MLB star.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Patrick Mahomes Sr. currently has a plea deal in hand, according to KLTV, including a 10-year-long probation period. However, the district attorney has given signs of reducing the probation period, but it's most likely to happen at the next hearing.

Trending

The next court hearing for Patrick Mahomes Sr. is set for July 22 at 9:00 a.m. The hearing is going to be very important for Patrick Mahomes' father as it will put the final stamp on the legal consequences that the former MLB player will face.

Things can become tougher for Patrick Mahomes Sr., considering his history of conviction for DWI. In 2018, Pat Mahomes was found guilty of the charge of DWI and was sentenced to jail time of 40 days. In Texas, there are strict penalties for DUI offenses, especially for repeat offenders.

Even though Pat Mahomes has a not-so-good past, that doesn't change how proud his sons are of what the ex-MLB star has achieved. However, Pat doesn't share the same bond with ex-wife Randi Martin. In fact, Randi recently revealed being broke after divorcing Patrick Mahomes Sr.

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi claims being left with no money post-divorce

Randi Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes Sr. divorced in 2006. While Pat Mahomes went ahead getting married for the second time, things weren't the same for Randi, especially her financial health.

Randi Mahomes shared her struggles when a fan pointed out her remarks on Harrison Butker's comment.

"You literally married a pro athlete...you walked into money. Stay quiet," a fan commented.

"And was left with none," Randi Mahomes said in reply.

Patrick Mahomes and Randi Mahomes were married for almost two decades before they decided to end things for good. According to Randi's website, the reason behind the divorce is the hardships that she faced in her marriage. Expressing her struggles, Randi said:

"Married life with a professional baseball player is a hard life and took a toll on their relationship, which led to divorce. True to Randi's optimistic spirit, the two are friendly to this day."

Patrick Mahomes, though, is a great father, just like Pat Mahomes. Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany shared a wholesome note expressing how great of a dad he is to Bronze and Sterling.