Patrick Mahomes Sr. sentenced to 10-year probation after 3rd arrest for felony DUI: report

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Patrick Mahomes Sr. sentenced to 10-year probation after 3rd arrest for felony DUI: report

Patrick Mahomes Sr. sentenced to 10-year probation after 3rd arrest for felony DUI: report

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 21, 2024 20:08 GMT
NCAA Football: USA TODAY Sports-Archive
NCAA Football: USA TODAY Sports-Archive

A Texas court has given a ruling in a case of DUI against Patrick Mahomes' father on Thursday. Pat Mahomes, who was arrested in February 2024, has found himself with some long probation time as the legal consequence of his run-in with the law.

According to reports obtained by KLTV, Patrick Mahomes Sr. had requested an independent blood test after the former MLB player's February arrest. The Texas court granted the motion, and an independent test was performed.

According to that test, Patrick Mahomes Sr. had a BAC (blood alcohol concentration) of 0.23. It's considerably higher than the permitted limit of 0.08 BAC. The discovery changed everything for the former MLB star.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. currently has a plea deal in hand, according to KLTV, including a 10-year-long probation period. However, the district attorney has given signs of reducing the probation period, but it's most likely to happen at the next hearing.

also-read-trending Trending

The next court hearing for Patrick Mahomes Sr. is set for July 22 at 9:00 a.m. The hearing is going to be very important for Patrick Mahomes' father as it will put the final stamp on the legal consequences that the former MLB player will face.

Things can become tougher for Patrick Mahomes Sr., considering his history of conviction for DWI. In 2018, Pat Mahomes was found guilty of the charge of DWI and was sentenced to jail time of 40 days. In Texas, there are strict penalties for DUI offenses, especially for repeat offenders.

Even though Pat Mahomes has a not-so-good past, that doesn't change how proud his sons are of what the ex-MLB star has achieved. However, Pat doesn't share the same bond with ex-wife Randi Martin. In fact, Randi recently revealed being broke after divorcing Patrick Mahomes Sr.

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi claims being left with no money post-divorce

Randi Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes Sr. divorced in 2006. While Pat Mahomes went ahead getting married for the second time, things weren't the same for Randi, especially her financial health.

Randi Mahomes shared her struggles when a fan pointed out her remarks on Harrison Butker's comment.

"You literally married a pro athlete...you walked into money. Stay quiet," a fan commented.
"And was left with none," Randi Mahomes said in reply.

Patrick Mahomes and Randi Mahomes were married for almost two decades before they decided to end things for good. According to Randi's website, the reason behind the divorce is the hardships that she faced in her marriage. Expressing her struggles, Randi said:

"Married life with a professional baseball player is a hard life and took a toll on their relationship, which led to divorce. True to Randi's optimistic spirit, the two are friendly to this day."

Patrick Mahomes, though, is a great father, just like Pat Mahomes. Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany shared a wholesome note expressing how great of a dad he is to Bronze and Sterling.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी