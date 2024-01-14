Patrick Mahomes Sr. spills beans on Patrick Mahomes' half-brother Graham joining the NFL

Jackson Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes' most well-known sibling. However, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has a half-brother who is carving out a path to the NFL on his own merits.

On Saturday, former MLB pitcher, Patrick Mahomes Sr., sat down for his yearly playoff interview with Kerry Wickersham of WDAF-TV in Kansas City. He mentioned the four generations of Mahomes men that span from his father down to Patrick's son Bronze. His son Graham Walker was also mentioned, in response to which Wickersham asked him to talk more about his son.

"This will be his senior year, he's at Brown University, he's a wide receiver, he's an All-American. And, he finally decided he wants to be a serious football player. So, we have him in the transfer portal and hopefully, he's going to choose a school here soon and we can go on with the next chapter with that.

"And that next chapter may mean he plays in the NFL with Patrick or against Patrick. Yeah, hopefully, he's finally come to the realization that he has a chance to play in the NFL. And so he's going to try to go out and explore all of the possibilities and whatever road that leads to try to give himself a chance to play at the next level like we all want to."

The former MLB pitcher went on to say that Walker is a bit quieter and laid back compared to his older siblings and that he tries to stay away from the spotlight. He also shared that Patrick Mahomes could spend some time this offseason running routes with his youngest brother.

How many siblings does Patrick Mahomes have?

Patrick Mahomes' most notable sibling is his younger brother Jackson Mahomes, a social media influencer and TikTok dancer. Mahomes also has a half-sister named Mia Randall, on his mother's side. Mia is an avid volleyball player and along with her mother Randi, is often at Kansas City Chiefs' games.

The Chiefs quarterback also has another half-sister on his father's side, Zoe Mahomes. The first time she was seen at a Chiefs game was when she posed for a photo with Taylor Swift earlier in the 2023 NFL season.

Along with Graham Walker, the Chiefs quarterback has four siblings: two brothers and two sisters.