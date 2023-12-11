Patrick Mahomes’ trainer comes in defense of Chiefs QB after old video of Tom Brady arguing with refs resurfaces

Patrick Mahomes was seen yelling at game officials during the Kansas City Chiefs' 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs quarterback was furious after a controversial offside penalty was called on Kadarius Toney, ruling out Travis Kelce's sensational lateral pass touchdown to Toney.

Mahomes received a lot of criticism for his actions on social media and multiple sports shows on television. However, Chiefs fans were quick to find a similar clip of Tom Brady yelling at the refs following a loss to the Carolina Panthers. After Brady's video went viral, Mahomes' trainer Bobby Stroupe defended the reigning NFL MVP.

Mahomes trainer said:

"This isn't new, folks"

Stroupe meant that all elite players at some point expressed their displeasure if they believed the referees' decision had cost them a game. Mahomes, like Brady, is the face of the league and is always looking to win. As a result, he was unable to control his rage.

Furthermore, it was not the first time this season that the Chiefs were on the wrong side of a contentious call, as they could have won against the Green Bay Packers last week if the DPI call had been called when Mahomes attempted to connect with Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The Chiefs' quarterback's frustration reached a boiling point, and he was unable to control his emotions. While many people are criticizing Mahomes for his outburst, it shouldn't have been that significant of an issue.

Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs lead in AFC West is down to only one game

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen

After losing the first game of the season to the Detroit Lions, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won six straight games and were projected to finish as the first seed in the AFC once again.

However, things have taken a drastic turn as they have lost three out of their last four games. Mahomes and co. are 8-5 ahead of Week 14 and are just one game ahead of the 7-6 Denver Broncos.

This is a very concerning situation for the Chiefs, who still have Super Bowl aspirations. They must win their final four games of the season, but if they don't, their path to the Super Bowl will become much more difficult.

Their remaining fixtures:

Week 15: @ New England Patriots Week 16: vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 17: vs Cincinnati Bengals Week 18: @Los Angeles Chargers