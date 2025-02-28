Patrick Mahomes’ trainer drops bold prediction about Shedeur Sanders' future with Chiefs' rivals

Could Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders wind up in the AFC West? Patrick Mahomes' trainer thinks so. Bobby Stroupe tweeted Friday morning predicting that the Las Vegas Raiders could draft Sanders.

He wrote:

"I’m going to bet on Sanders ending up a Raider …"

The Raiders, who play in the same division as the Kansas City Chiefs, do need a new quarterback heading into the 2025-26 season. They hold the sixth pick in this year's draft. Looking at it now, that isn't a good position to land Sanders, who is viewed as one of the top two quarterback prospects alongside Cam Ward.

The Tennessee Titans at No. 1 could certainly draft a quarterback as Will Levis hasn't done anything to prove he's their franchise quarterback.

At pick No. 2, the Cleveland Browns could also go quarterback as Deshaun Watson hasn't been great for them the last two seasons and is expected to be out for the beginning of the season.

The New York Giants at No. 3 are also looking for a new quarterback and they reportedly have interest in acquiring Aaron Rodgers. The two picks in front of the Raiders (New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars) likely won't draft quarterbacks as both teams have their franchise guy.

If the Raiders do end up getting Sanders, they will likely have to trade up for him. There's a very slim chance he makes it to No. 6 and only one quarterback being taken in the top five.

Mutliple teams have reportedly reached out to the Titans to ask about the No. 1 pick.

Shedeur Sanders warns teams not to draft him if they don't want their culture changed

Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders and his father Deion changed the culture of the Colorado Buffaloes and now the QB is trying to do the same with whatever franchise drafts him.

Ahead of the NFL Draft, Sanders spoke to the media Friday in Indianapolis and warned teams to not draft him if they don't want their franchise/culture changed.

Shedeur Sanders said at the Combine:

"If you’re not trying to change the franchise or culture, don’t get me. You should know history repeats itself over and over and over. And I’ve done it over and over and over. So it should be no question why an NFL franchise should pick me.”

Sanders spent the first two seasons of his college career playing for the Jackson State Tigers and went 23-3 as a starter in two seasons. Sanders transferred to Colorado in 2023, and after a 4-7 season, he led Colorado to a 9-4 record this seaosn while throwing for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

It will be interesting to see if Sanders or Cam Ward gets picked as the first QB in the draft. Where do you think Sanders will end up?

