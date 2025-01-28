Patrick Mahomes' trainer issues $450,000,000 QB Kobe Bryant-inspired 3-word message for Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes has led the Kansas City Chiefs to a third straight Super Bowl appearance. However, the quarterback, who is on a 10-year, $450 million deal with Kansas City, has been given a stern message by his trainer Bobby Stroupe ahead of the big game against the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9.

When Mahomes uploaded a celebratory hype video on Instagram after the Chiefs beat the Bills in the AFC Championship Game, Stroupe issued a three-word message for the signal-caller, inspired by late NBA icon Kobe Bryant.

"Jobs not done," Stroupe commented.

Image via patrickmahomes Instagram

Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the LA Lakers, was recognized for his mindset and determination to win, commonly referred to as 'Mamba Mentality.' In June 2009, Bryant famously told a reporter “Job not finished” after his Lakers team went 2-0 up in the NBA Finals.

Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others who were onboard.

Patrick Mahomes can make NFL history when the Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 2025

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes- Source: Imagn

If the Chiefs beat the Eagles at this year's Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes will make NFL history. The Chiefs superstar can become the first quarterback to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

The Chiefs beat the Eagles at the Super Bowl in 2023 and won the Big Game in 2024 when they took down the San Francisco 49ers. This time around, they will face Philly again, which is the only team standing between Kansas City and NFL history.

This season, the Chiefs clinched the No.1 seed in the AFC, which gave them a bye in the wild-card round. Then, Kansas City took down the Houston Texans in the divisional round before beating the Buffalo Bills by a score of 32-29 in the AFC title game on Sunday.

The Chiefs will, however, have to go up against Vic Fangio's defense. Given the fact that the Eagles have been one of the league's premiere defensive units in the league, having the Big Game come down to once score like the AFC title game could be a coin toss this time around.

The Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl will take place at Caesars Stadium in New Orleans on February 9.

