Patrick Mahomes' trainer pronounces Chiefs QB guilty of flopping as controversy overshadows KC's Divisional Round win 

It's been a while since he had a full-fledged refereeing controversy in the National Football League. But we didn't have to wait too long to get a glimpse of it in the playoffs. When the Houston Texans locked horns with Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium with celebrities like Brooke Shields, Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark in attendance, fireworks were expected on both sides of the ball.

For many, the men in the zebra stripes stole the limelight, flagging the Texans for eight penalties for 82 yards as compared to the Chiefs being hit with four penalties for 29 yards. Two of the roughing the passer calls against the Texans were the major bone of contention but one incident of Mahomes' doing also was a subject of debate.

During a fourth-quarter play, Mahomes arguably tried to sell a hit. While he was running out of bounds he stopped right on the white line, relying on a Texans player's momentum to throw him to the ground. Troy Aikman, who was on the broadcast, wasn't too impressed with Mahomes' stunt, saying:

"He’s trying to draw the penalty. Rather than just run out of bounds, he slows down. And that’s been the frustration, and I get it. I understand it. That’s been the frustration for these defensive players around the league.”

Mahomes' trainer Bobby Stroupe also addressed the incident and curiously admitted that it was a flopping attempt from the Chiefs superstar:

"Yes it was a flop. Yes you would try it. Yes zip it hahha," Stroupe tweeted after the game.

Chiefs owner's wife rubbishes notion of referees favoring Kansas City

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia made her feelings crystal clear after accusations from multiple sports personalities that the Chiefs had the better whistle during the game at Arrowhead.

Tavia Hunt took to Instagram to say:

"They love to credit the refs with our wins. But look at the actual facts."

In another Instagram story, Hunt posted an image highlighting the actual numbers behind how much help the Chiefs have received from the refs since Patrick Mahomes was named the starter. Since 2018, the Chiefs are first in total penalty yards, 21st in total penalty margin, 32nd in offensive penalties committed EPA, and 21st in defensive penalties committed EPA.

"Sorta hurts the "referee" narrative!!" Hunt added on Instagram.

The Chiefs will next take the field when they host the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 26 when the two teams battle it out in the AFC Championship Game.

