Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce's 1587 Prime gets reviewed by Sophie Cunningham's co-host after exclusive dining before Chiefs-Eagles game 

West Wilson had plenty to say after sampling NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's newest addition to Kansas City’s dining scene. The Bravo television personality co-hosts the &quot;Show Me Something&quot; podcast alongside Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham.On Saturday's episode of the podcast, he shared his thoughts on Mahomes and Kelce’s steakhouse, 1587 Prime.&quot;Amazing. I went into it and thought it was going to be like a mixture, like a cocktail hour kind of thing, where everyone's like, flirting, taking pictures,&quot; he said. (1:09)&quot;It was very much like about the restaurant experience. It was all about, kind of, like, the service and the food, like, but it was lovely. I probably would be biased, but I think I can, like, confidently say that the food was f**king awesome. It was lovely.&quot;Wilson was invited to an exclusive evening at the upscale restaurant, located inside the Loews Hotel. Cunningham, a Chiefs fan, also received an invitation but could not attend because of her WNBA schedule. Wilson attended just days after the restaurant officially opened to the public on Sept. 17.Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce's steakhouse's Martini cart leaves a lasting impression View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWest Wilson singled out the restaurant’s martini cart as his favorite feature, noting how guests could customize cocktails at their tables. He also recalled being seated near Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis Kelce.&quot;Donna Kelce sat next to us, which is fun. She's a big deal right now. It's all types of food, but it's all like elevated. There's a lot of seafood, a lot of good meat, but they have a martini cart... You can kind of do, like a make your own Martini thing. I thought the Martini cart was probably like the hit for me, it's also beautiful inside, like, great experience,&quot; Wilson said.1587 Prime was created through a partnership between Patrick Mahomes, Kelce and hospitality group Noble 33, which operates luxury restaurants in several major U.S. cities and abroad. Co-founder Mikey Tanha has said the players were actively involved in tastings and design discussions, helping shape the restaurant’s direction.The restaurant debuted at a busy time for Kansas City. Just days before Wilson’s visit, the Chiefs fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-17, in a Super Bowl rematch that dropped them to 0-2 for the first time since 2014.