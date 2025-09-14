  • home icon
  Kay Adams gives honest review on Taylor Swift-inspired cocktail "The Alchemy" at Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce's 1587 Prime steakhouse

Kay Adams gives honest review on Taylor Swift-inspired cocktail "The Alchemy" at Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce's 1587 Prime steakhouse

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 14, 2025 15:59 GMT
Kay Adams visited Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce
Kay Adams visited Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's new steakhouse. (Photos via Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's new venture, 1587 Prime, a steakhouse in Kansas City, launched a soft opening last week. Kay Adams visited the new steakhouse on Saturday evening, ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Adams shared a glimpse of her experience at the high end steakhouse, which is located on the ground floor of the Loews Kansas City Hotel. She shared a short video of her cocktail called "The Alchemy". The cocktail is of course a nod to Taylor Swift and a song off of her last album, "The Tortured Poet's Department."

In the caption of her post on X, Adams said that she had to try the drink named in honor of the Grammy winner. She also went on to say that she loved her experience at 1587 Prime and that it's a 'must-visit' if someone visits Kansas City.

"Had to try The Alchemy cocktail at 1587 Prime. A must-visit when in Kansas City! Loved!"-Kay Adams shared on X

1587 Prime will host the grand opening this week on September 17, 2025.

Patrick Mahomes revealed backstory to Taylor Swift inspired cocktail

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have created a long lasting legacy for their success with the Kansas City Chiefs. They are now expanding that legacy off the field with their new business venture, 1587 Prime. A steakhouse for everyone in Kansas City to enjoy.

On Wednesday, Patrick Mahomes was a guest on "The Drive" radio show. He spoke about the menu and was asked about "The Alchemy" cocktail. He said that it was a way to show the Grammy winner how love and respected she is in Kansas City.

"I'm not a big liquor drinker myself, but from everything I've heard, it's a really good drink. We obviously really wanted to have an ode to Taylor, and how important she is to not only us, but to this city as well. So I think people will be super excited to get it. It has the theatrics and stuff like that, which I think people will love, but it's also a really good drink as well”-Mahomes said on The Drive
The Taylor Swift inspired cocktail is prepared table side and features a citrus vodka blend and oolong tea. The stem of the glass is then grazed with a torch and comes to life with sparkles.

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes also has a drink named in her honor, called the "Queen B". A heartfelt touch to the menu created by the Super Bowl winning duo.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

