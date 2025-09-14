Kay Adams gives honest review on Taylor Swift-inspired cocktail "The Alchemy" at Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce's 1587 Prime steakhouse

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's new venture, 1587 Prime, a steakhouse in Kansas City, launched a soft opening last week. Kay Adams visited the new steakhouse on Saturday evening, ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles. Adams shared a glimpse of her experience at the high end steakhouse, which is located on the ground floor of the Loews Kansas City Hotel. She shared a short video of her cocktail called &quot;The Alchemy&quot;. The cocktail is of course a nod to Taylor Swift and a song off of her last album, &quot;The Tortured Poet's Department.&quot;In the caption of her post on X, Adams said that she had to try the drink named in honor of the Grammy winner. She also went on to say that she loved her experience at 1587 Prime and that it's a 'must-visit' if someone visits Kansas City.&quot;Had to try The Alchemy cocktail at 1587 Prime. A must-visit when in Kansas City! Loved!&quot;-Kay Adams shared on X1587 Prime will host the grand opening this week on September 17, 2025.Patrick Mahomes revealed backstory to Taylor Swift inspired cocktailPatrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have created a long lasting legacy for their success with the Kansas City Chiefs. They are now expanding that legacy off the field with their new business venture, 1587 Prime. A steakhouse for everyone in Kansas City to enjoy.On Wednesday, Patrick Mahomes was a guest on &quot;The Drive&quot; radio show. He spoke about the menu and was asked about &quot;The Alchemy&quot; cocktail. He said that it was a way to show the Grammy winner how love and respected she is in Kansas City. &quot;I'm not a big liquor drinker myself, but from everything I've heard, it's a really good drink. We obviously really wanted to have an ode to Taylor, and how important she is to not only us, but to this city as well. So I think people will be super excited to get it. It has the theatrics and stuff like that, which I think people will love, but it's also a really good drink as well”-Mahomes said on The DriveThe Taylor Swift inspired cocktail is prepared table side and features a citrus vodka blend and oolong tea. The stem of the glass is then grazed with a torch and comes to life with sparkles. Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes also has a drink named in her honor, called the &quot;Queen B&quot;. A heartfelt touch to the menu created by the Super Bowl winning duo.